Future Focused Day 2023

Elliott Hudson College recently, held their annual careers event, ‘Future Focused Day’. Over 60 university and industry-partners were invited to set up stalls, give talks and introduce our Year 12 students to the opportunities available post-18. It was a chance for our students to meet employers face to face, talk about what they do and ask questions about job roles and company culture

Over 60+ careers stalls

“Our Future Focused Day is an opportunity for Year 12 students to discuss their future plans with potential employers and universities, and discover what jobs exists out there,” said Mrs Medlock, Careers Advisor. “The careers fair gives students the opportunity to network with local employers, learn about apprenticeships, explore career options, and get expert advice on their next steps.”

“Speaking to students about their course interests and career aspirations face to face is, in my opinion, a lot more beneficial.” Said Amy Baulcombe from The University of Law, who attended the event as a university-partner. “When speaking to individuals I feel I can gain a better understanding of their unique skills and interests and offer them more in-depth advice about the options available to them. It’s also good for me to gain an understanding of what sort of questions students are asking and what courses are most popular.”

50+ specific careers talks to choose from

As well, as the careers fair stalls, students also selected two subject specific careers talks from over 50 options including “Routes into Policing,” “Can I Afford University?”, “Becoming a Professional Accountant” and “Writing an Outstanding Personal Statement.” We ran talks on a variety of subjects to ensure students have the best possible knowledge on what careers are out there for them and how to access them.

These sessions gave students valuable insights into career options and encouraged them to use their soft and transferable skills as a springboard into a range of professions. The talks allowed students to meet employers and discuss the benefits of higher education vs apprenticeships or world of work and find out what pathway would be most appropriate for them.

“The variety of talks on offer is huge; we really try to cater for every opportunity our students would like to find out about,” said Miss Lucas, Head of Careers and Destinations.

T Level partners

In addition to the college’s university and industry-partners, Future Focused Day also welcomed Clade Engineering, who have recently become the college’s first confirmed work placement partner for the new T Levels starting in September 2023.

Alumni speakers

Lastly, Elliott Hudson College was also excited to invite back five of our alumni to guest speak to students about their own student journeys after leaving college. Students heard from Katie Duck, Olivia Backhouse, Evie Wadkin, Oliwia Born and Ismail Saddique who all had different stories to tell on how they found their career destination.

“We’ve been doing this for so long now, which is why we know that finding out about the world of work and career prospects is vital to your success in everything you do,” says Miss Lucas. “Whether you’re studying or working. That’s why at EHC we want to make sure you get all the information you need to make the right career choice.”

If any alumni, university-partner, or industry-partners would like to take part if further careers and destinations activity with Elliott Hudson College, please contact our Careers Team on careers@elliotthudsoncollege.ac.uk

