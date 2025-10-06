Gateway Qualifications and IEP Partnership Sets New Standard for Employability Support

Gateway Qualifications is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the Institute of Employability Professionals (IEP), bringing IEP’s endorsement to Gateway Qualifications’ Employability Pathways. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in supporting learners, tutors, and providers across the UK to achieve better employability outcomes.

IEP Endorsement: More Than a Badge

The IEP endorsement is more than a mark of quality – it is a guarantee that Gateway Qualifications’ Employability Pathways are structured, credible, and designed to meet the real needs of learners and the professionals who support them. Pathways have been carefully developed with IEP’s input, ensuring they are practical, relevant, and ready to deliver real impact, especially for those facing barriers to work such as lone parents, over 50s, young people, and individuals with complex needs.

Tailored Support for Centres and Providers

IEP is the only professional institute dedicated to those who support people to get into work, stay in work, and progress in work. IEP offers tailored support for colleges and training providers, including a free 30-minute consultation to help identify challenges and create bespoke solutions. Members gain access to their Employability Essentials training, specialist CPD webinars, mentoring, and a research library. This support is designed to help staff develop themselves as employability professionals, equipping them with the tools, training, and community to excel.

Empowering Learners and Practitioners

Gateway Qualifications empowers learners to overcome barriers and progress in work, while IEP equips the staff who support them with the skills, confidence, and professional recognition they need. This dual approach ensures that both learners and practitioners benefit, leading to improved outcomes across the sector.

Fabienne Bailey, CEO at Gateway Qualifications, said:

“We are proud to partner with IEP and have their exclusive endorsement that recognises the value of our employability qualification pathways. This partnership brings together our strengths to create opportunities for learners to gain real-world employability skills that will move them into work, and also opportunities for practitioners to develop modern teaching and learning tools and skills to help learners thrive in today’s employment landscape.”

Scott Parkin, CEO at IEP, added:

“Gateway Qualifications’ learner-centred approach aligns perfectly with our mission to support employability professionals, and we are pleased to endorse the Employability Pathways with the IEP stamp of approval for credibility and quality. This collaboration helps colleges and training providers support learners with barriers to work by providing structured, credible, and ready-to-work courses that build skills, confidence, and progression opportunities.”