GCSE success opens doors for aspiring photographer

A DETERMINED student is celebrating after securing the GCSE English grade she worked so hard to achieve – thanks to the support of Coleg Cambria.

Vik Prusinskaite, 18, previously attended Connah’s Quay High School before enrolling at Cambria to study Level 2 Media.

While enjoying the course, she still needed to pass GCSE English, a qualification Vik knew would be vital for her education and career.

“I was so close on several occasions, so to finally get the grade I needed was such a relief,” said Vik, from Connah’s Quay.

“English is so important for job interviews and for my future career, so passing has lifted a huge pressure. I’m really grateful to Katy Morgan and the team at Cambria for their encouragement and support – they believed in me.”

Vik – whose family hail from Lithuania – is now studying a Level 3 Extended Diploma in Media, focusing on image and content creation, and has her sights set on university.

She is considering York, Liverpool or Wolverhampton as possible options, with the dream of building a career in photography.

Reflecting on her experience, she highlighted how a change in learning style made the difference: “In large classrooms I found it hard to concentrate, but being in a smaller group and studying remotely gave me the chance to really focus.

“That approach worked so much better for me and helped me stay motivated.”

Skills and Quality Lead Katy Morgan praised Vik’s determination and said: “Vik is an amazing student. She resat her GCSE English initially and came so close to passing.

“She tried again last November and was again just short, but she refused to give up. We reviewed her Oracy, and this time she not only achieved a pass but secured a B grade! She is a fantastic example of resilience and commitment.”

Vik’s story underlines the college’s commitment to supporting students in finding learning approaches that work for them, giving every learner the opportunity to reach their potential and progress to higher education or employment.

