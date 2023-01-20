German – UK scientific partnership extended

The Bundesanstalt für Materialforschung und -prüfung (BAM) and the University of Birmingham have extended their cooperation agreement for three years.

They want to continue to work closely together and use synergies of both research institutions to strengthen cross-thematic research activities in materials science and engineering – from green chemistry, functional materials and hydrogen to additive manufacturing.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) intends to provide joint webinars, reciprocal guest visits and an exchange programme with doctoral students and laboratory assistants to network and benefit from the expertise of both institutions.

Professor Robin Mason, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (International) of the University of Birmingham, said:

“Europe continues to be a region of key importance for the University of Birmingham research and we are delighted to renew our successful partnership with BAM. We believe our collaboration will benefit the advancement and use of scientific knowledge in the UK, Germany and beyond.”

“BAM and the University of Birmingham already have strong ties through joint research projects and the regular exchange of researchers,” adds BAM president Professor Dr. Ulrich Panne.

“We are looking forward to building upon this successful collaboration in materials research and providing solutions to grand challenges, such as climate change and the energy transition.”

The strength of the cooperation is also reflected in the complementary know-how and the diversity of experimental laboratory infrastructure. BAM and the University of Birmingham are planning, among other things, joint research funding and data exchange platforms to create innovations in materials research and develop standards for new technologies and products.

Over the first three years of the collaboration, the partners have worked on a range of joint activities including research experiments, staff exchanges, seminars, joint publications and reports, as well as exchanging data, materials and samples.

