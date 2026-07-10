Girls into AI and Cyber: Record Numbers Signal Growing Demand for Future Tech Careers

ALMOST 100 young women from schools across North Wales attended a major technology event at Coleg Cambria exploring careers in cyber security, artificial intelligence and digital innovation – more than doubling attendance from last year as demand for digital careers continues to grow.

Year 9 and Year 10 learners gathered at the college’s Yale site in Wrexham for a packed programme of hands-on workshops, live demonstrations and industry talks designed to inspire more girls to consider careers in one of the UK’s fastest-growing sectors.

The event welcomed pupils from Ysgol Brynhyfryd in Ruthin, The Maelor School, Ysgol Clywedog, St Joseph’s High School and Castell Alun High School in Wrexham, and Ysgol y Creuddyn in Penrhyn Bay.

Delivered in partnership with the University of South Wales, Swansea University and CyberFirst Wales, the day brought together leading employers including AMRC Cymru, Toyota and So-Me, who delivered interactive sessions covering cyber security, coding, artificial intelligence and digital manufacturing.

The event is one of a series of CyberFirst Wales initiatives taking place across the country as part of the Empower 2026: Year 10 Girls into Tech programme, helping more girls explore future careers in technology.

Holly Lidbury, who leads CyberFirst Wales, said: “We’ve now welcomed almost 800 girls across five events in Wales. This has been another fantastic day and we’re seeing more young women discovering the opportunities available in technology than ever before.”

Throughout the day, learners tackled cryptography and networking challenges while hearing directly from women working in cyber resilience, national security and digital innovation.

The event also reinforced Coleg Cambria’s growing reputation as a leader in digital education, following the launch of its pioneering AI Pledge and the achievement of the prestigious CyberFirst Gold Award in partnership with the National Cyber Security Centre.

Nigel Holloway, Head of AI and Digital Innovation at Coleg Cambria, said: “We want to encourage more young girls into these sectors, inspiring them to choose courses, careers, apprenticeships and jobs in technology.

“While cyber and tech have traditionally lacked diversity, the future of innovation depends on changing that. We need more girls entering these fields not just to participate, but to plug vital skills gaps, lead technical breakthroughs, and build the secure systems of tomorrow.

“We’ve been running these events for several years and this was the largest cohort we’ve ever welcomed, more than double the number from last year. It was also the first year we have hosted as the North Wales CyberFirst lead, so it was a privilege to welcome everyone, and we’re delighted with how it has gone.

“It further strengthens our relationship with schools across the region in such an important area and gives learners the opportunity to see the exciting career pathways available, from school to Coleg Cambria and then onto university, apprenticeships and careers in cyber security, web design, AI and many other digital industries.”

One of the day’s keynote speakers was Imogen Firmstone, a former senior UK diplomat who spent more than two decades with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office leading international efforts to counter cyber threats.

Using a realistic cyberattack scenario, she demonstrated how organisations respond to major incidents and highlighted the wide range of skills needed within modern cyber security teams.

Imogen said: “I spent the last 10 years working with the UK Government and spoke to the learners about my different experiences, running a cyber team and countering cyber threats.

“We looked at a scenario based on a large company being hacked, how to manage a crisis and the different skills needed across a cyber team. They really seemed to enjoy it, engaged throughout and gave a very positive response.”

St Joseph’s High School in Wrexham brought 19 Year 10 learners to the event.

IT teacher Catrin Edwards said: “It’s really encouraging to see initiatives like this helping get more girls interested in technology.

“We really welcome this kind of event and campaign. They’ve thoroughly enjoyed the activities and talks and it’s so useful because technology is advancing so quickly. It’s a subject area that’s constantly evolving and opening up new opportunities.”

For more information on the Empower 2026 programme, visit CyberFirst Wales.

For more news and information from Coleg Cambria, visit the college’s website.