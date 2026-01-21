Go behind the scenes of construction: Book now for Open Doors 2026 

More than 160 construction workplaces across the UK are getting ready to open their doors to the public – as the industry looks to recruit around 48,000 extra workers a year to meet demand.

Booking is now open for Open Doors 2026, which will see construction organisations across the country host pre-booked tours of their sites, offices, manufacturing facilities and training centres between 23 and 28 March to inspire young people and those seeking a change of career to choose construction.

Open Doors is delivered by Build UK, in partnership with the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) with support from a nationwide network of partners, including the Department for Work and Pensions, the Careers and Enterprise Company, and Prospects, to promote careers in construction. Each Open Doors event will involve a site tour and a Q&A session with construction professionals, with some also offering practical demonstrations to visitors.

Visitors can book onto events at high-profile projects, including the reservicing of Buckingham Palace with new cabling, plumbing and heating, the redevelopment of Edgbaston Cricket Ground including a new stand and hotel, and the construction of a new Global Conservation Centre at Twycross Zoo.

Other projects taking visitors behind the site hoardings include the regeneration of Euston Station for HS2, demolition works to make way for the tallest tower in the City of London at 1 Undershaft, a new learning centre at Stonehenge, modernisation works at the Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil, and the redevelopment of the Dundonald International Ice Bowl, Belfast.

Sarah Mackfall, Construction Placement Coordinator, Newbury College, said:

“Open Doors provides a brilliant experience for our students, which we just can’t get anywhere else. It gives them a direct insight into the wide range of opportunities available in construction and what they could achieve if they chose to work in the sector. Open Doors really is a win-win for everyone, and I would thoroughly recommend booking visits.”

Open Doors plays a vital role in helping young people take their first steps into a career in construction. Offering direct access to live sites which are usually hidden behind the hoardings, it provides a unique opportunity to see first-hand what working in the sector is like and to talk to construction leaders and apprentices about their route into the industry.

Michael Oppong, Management Trainee at Willmott Dixon, who joined the company after attending an Open Doors visit, said:

“We need to promote a more well-rounded understanding of construction, showing that it’s both a practical and professional field. This is where Open Doors is invaluable because it gives young people and the public the chance to visit real construction sites, meet professionals in different roles, and see the incredible variety of careers available.”

Deb Madden, Executive Director for Customer Engagement and Operations, CITB said:

“Open Doors is an excellent example of how the industry comes together to demonstrate the benefits of a career in construction. I can’t recommend it enough for people interested in joining the industry, changing careers, or generally looking for work. There are opportunities for everyone.”