Gogglebox TV star launches Get Ready for Uni programme

Gogglebox star and education expert Baasit Siddiqui (@baasitsiddiqui) has launched a series of videos to help young people as they prepare for university.

Covering five essential skills to help students boost their confidence and support their transition to university life, the videos are designed for teachers to use in schools and colleges to guide them through this key period in their lives.

Developed in partnership with the University of Derby and delivered with Baasit’s customary light touch and gentle humour, they cover:

Research skills – a fresh and fun take on university research and why it’s relevant, whatever you’re studying – including some surprising insights from research into the popularity of reality television

Podcasting – why podcasts and online media are so popular and how to develop the digital skills to succeed in our ever-changing world

Confidence building – small changes to work on as you prepare to head out into the world and become independent

Academic skills – a guide to giving you the tools you need to succeed, challenging perceptions and applying critical thinking

Cooking – brush up your cooking skills as you get ready to fend for yourself at university and find out why staying well-nourished makes sense for your studies

The videos have all been produced with the help of experts at the University of Derby, including academics, researchers and library staff. There’s also a special guest appearance from University of Derby alumni Pete Allen, one half of former Capital FM East Midlands’ presenting team Dino and Pete.

Baasit studied Business and Information Systems at the University of Derby and went on to train and work as a teacher. In 2018 he started his own business, Siddiqui Education, and regularly works with young people to raise aspirations. Since 2013 he, his dad Sid and brothers Raza and Umar have appeared regularly on Channel 4’s Gogglebox.

Baasit said: “I’ve enjoyed collaborating with the University of Derby on a number of live events and sessions for young people and it’s always an inspiring and exciting experience. With the Get Ready for Uni sessions we wanted to give young people a taste of the opportunity being at Derby has to offer.

“The university experience can seem daunting as well as exciting, so we are hoping that through these sessions we equip the next generation of thought leaders to feeling better prepared for university life. The online sessions give an idea of the skills needed to make university life much more manageable.

“I’m always proud to work with the University of Derby to help celebrate what my home city and education has to offer.”

Liam Dowson, Head of Schools and Colleges Engagement at the University of Derby added:

“As a TEF Gold university recognised for its teaching excellence, we’re using our combined experience and sector knowledge to deliver the Get Ready for University programme to prepare students for the next chapter in their lives.

“Ensuring students have access to support in the transition from school and college to university is critical, and by creating this skills development programme we aim to empower them to succeed and become the next generation of game-changers.”

Schools subscribing to the videos will have the opportunity to enter their students into a podcast competition to win Amazon vouchers, as well as cash for their school.

Shortlisted entrants will be invited to attend a special awards ceremony at the University of Derby on Wednesday 24 April 2024 where their podcast will be premiered, and the winning team will be crowned by a panel of VIP guests.

Baasit will also pay a special visit to shortlisted entrants to deliver a bespoke session for their school or college.

Schools can sign up for the Get Ready for Uni programme by visiting the University of Derby’s website here.

