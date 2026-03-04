Government announces intent to consult on ECITB and CITB forming a single body

The Government has announced that it will launch a consultation on the principle of the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) and the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) forming a single body.

The consultation is expected to run over 12 weeks from March.

Andrew Hockey, CEO of the ECITB, said:

“Construction and engineering construction are critical to meet the Government’s missions for growth, good jobs and for the UK to become a clean energy superpower by 2030.

“We have been working closely with the CITB on a number of workstreams following the ITB Review. This collaboration is important to tackle the common workforce challenges facing our industries.

“Whatever the outcome of this consultation, it is important the distinct skills and workforce needs of the engineering construction industry (ECI) continue to be supported. Our research forecasts that the ECI will need 40,000 additional workers by 2030. Any changes to how the ITBs are structured should not detract from the urgent need to attract, develop, qualify and retain skilled workers now.

“The decision to form a single body would only be made following analysis of the consultation and is not yet the final directive. We have started working with the DWP and the CITB to map out how a transition to a single body could be implemented, should this be the final decision.

“The recommendation to create a single body does not affect the ECITB’s recent levy consensus vote. So, we expect that the levy order for 2026-28 will be laid as planned.

“I am proud of ECITB’s track record in supporting our industry and workforce over the past 35 years. We will continue to support the priorities outlined in our strategy over the coming months and beyond and deliver against our industry-backed strategy to ensure engineering construction has the skills both for today and for the future.”

Tim Balcon, CEO of the CITB, said:

“The Government is committed to getting Britain building again, with a £600m construction skills package announced last year, which CITB contributed to. This is recognition of how vital the construction industry is – not just to the Government’s own homebuilding and infrastructure development ambitions, but as a crucial cog in the wider economy.

“Regardless of the outcome we must continue to work to tackle the joint needs of industry – we need to be providing standardised levels of competence, alternative routes into industry and making it easier to access high-quality training.

“We have been already working with the ECITB on a number of areas. An example of this is strategic skills planning for Sizewell C. Where we are developing whole-career training pathways and interventions that span both the civil and ECI phases of that project.

“Nuclear new build is a clear example where both the civil construction workforce and the ECI workforce work alongside each other.”

An independent review published in January 2025, which assessed the role and effectiveness of both the ECITB and CITB outlined the important role the ITBs play in addressing the skills needs of the construction and engineering construction industries. It argued that their role should be strengthened and called on them to do more collaboratively as a single body.

Enhanced collaboration has been underway for the past year between the ECITB and CITB on specific areas including infrastructure, increasing trainers and assessors, clean energy jobs and skills passporting.

The ECI spans sectors that focus on the construction, maintenance and decommissioning of heavy industry, including oil and gas, nuclear, power generation, renewables, chemicals, carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, food and drink, pharmaceuticals and water treatment.