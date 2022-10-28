Graduation celebrations for over 500 Fife College students

Over 500 Fife College students have been celebrating this week at the College’s Graduation.

Six ceremonies have taken place at St Bryce Kirk, Kirkcaldy this week with 2021/22 students crossing the stage to graduate in a range of qualifications including degrees and diplomas.

Family and friends of students, along with staff and guests of the College, congratulated the students on their achievements with over 2,000 people attending the events across two days.

After each ceremony graduates and guests carried on the celebrations at a drinks reception in the Atrium of the College’s Kirkcaldy Campus.

One of the first students to graduate earlier this week was Kingdom FM Breakfast Presenter Vanessa Motion.

Vanessa graduated with an HND in Counselling and is now combining some counselling work with her role at Kingdom FM.

Vanessa, from Glenrothes, said:

“I started (studying) at the College six and a half years ago with the introduction to counselling course. I then did the intermediate, HNC and then we were the first year to do the HND.

“The course was challenging in places, you do learn a lot about yourself, but it was brilliant and everyone was great.

“I was really nervous in the graduation but it was amazing. I feel proud of myself to have come through and achieved what I have. Hopefully, I can help some people with my counselling now I have my HND.”

Dorothee Leslie, Vice-Principal at Fife College, said:

“We are delighted to celebrate the fantastic achievements of our 2021/22 students at Graduation this week.

“We are proud of all our graduates, who we know will go on to make a real impact on society and reap the rewards of the investment they have made in their studies at Fife College.”

All Graduation ceremonies are available to watch on the College’s YouTube channel.

Published in