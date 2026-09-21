Grandmother’s return to education at 56 opens door to lifelong career dream

AN AWARD-WINNING learner who returned to education in her 50s says the experience transformed her life and opened the door to a career she had dreamed of since childhood.

Christina Giannini Spencer was 56 when becoming a grandmother and starting work at Kids Planet Day Nursery in Llandudno inspired her to pursue a lifelong ambition to work in education.

Recognising she needed formal training to complement her experience and passion, Christina, from Deganwy, enrolled on the Level 2 Children’s Care, Play, Learning and Development qualification with Coleg Cambria.

She excelled academically, achieving more than 90% in both Application of Number and Communication, and went on to be named Childcare/Playwork Work-Based Learner of the Year 2026 at the college’s Student Awards.

Her achievements are being celebrated as part of Adult Learners’ Week, an annual campaign that shines a light on the opportunities available for adults returning to education across Wales.

“For generations, my family has been a family of educators. Growing up, I always knew I wanted to follow in their footsteps and become a teacher,” said Christina, who arrived in Wales from Italy 10 years ago.

“However, life often takes unexpected turns, and for a long time, my career path led me away from the classroom.

“That all changed at the age of 56. Almost simultaneously, I became a grandmother and secured a new role working in a nursery. It felt as though the universe was finally steering me back toward my true calling.”

Christina said returning to education brought challenges, from tackling complex safeguarding modules to sitting exams again, but praised Work-Based Learning Practitioner Anna Edwards for her support throughout.

“The college assigned me a tutor who is, without a doubt, the most amazing woman I have ever met,” she said.

“Anna was efficient, encouraging, and fiercely supportive. Whenever a wave of self-doubt or crisis hit, she was there.

“When I was recently named Student of the Year, I was overwhelmed with gratitude. While I studied fiercely for my children and my career, I also studied for my tutor.

“I wanted to honour her hard work and total commitment to my success. In truth, she deserves the award just as much as I do.”

Christina’s positive experience on the childcare course spurred her on, and she later enrolled on evening Welsh classes at Cambria once it was complete.

Developing Welsh strengthened her confidence in using the language with children and marked the next stage of her academic journey.

She has since secured a position at an Abergele secondary school and is continuing her Welsh studies while also progressing to a Supporting Teaching and Learning qualification.

“When my first year concluded, I didn’t feel like I was reaching an end,” said Christina.

“Instead, I felt like I was standing at the threshold of a brand-new journey.

“Doors are quite literally opening along my path.”

Anna said Christina’s story exemplified the determination and enthusiasm shown by adult learners across Coleg Cambria.

“Christina has been an absolute pleasure to support and her commitment to learning has been inspirational,” she said.

“She embraced every challenge, worked incredibly hard and continually looked for ways to develop personally and professionally. Her award was richly deserved, and it is fantastic to see her continuing to learn and progress in education.”

Adult Learners’ Week runs across Wales, encouraging people to see what education and training could do for their skills, confidence and career.