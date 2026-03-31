Greater Manchester Combined Authority Named Headline Partner for GM Skills Awards 2026

Partnership celebrates talent, opportunity and growth across Greater Manchester’s skills system.

The GM Skills Awards will return in 2026 to celebrate excellence across further education, technical education and workforce development in Greater Manchester. Taking place on Thursday 2nd July at The Sheridan Suite, the Awards bring together learners, educators, training providers and employers to recognise outstanding achievement and innovation across the city region’s skills system.

Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) has been named Headline Partner for the 2026 Awards, returning for a second consecutive year. GMCA will also support the learner entertainment element of the evening, helping showcase the creativity and talent of learners from across Greater Manchester.

The GM Skills Awards are delivered through a partnership between the Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network (GMLPN) and the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce (GMCC), with support from GMCA.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to celebrating achievement, supporting talent and strengthening the skills pathways that help residents progress and employers grow.



This work supports the Greater Manchester’s ten-year plan for building a thriving city region where everyone can live a good life.

By recognising excellence across further education and skills, the Awards help shine a light on the people and organisations helping to build Greater Manchester’s future workforce and create clearer routes to good jobs.

Nicola McLeod, Director Education, Work and Skills at GMCA, said:

“Greater Manchester is building a skills system that gives people a clear line of sight to good jobs and helps businesses find the talent they need to grow.

The GM Skills Awards celebrate the learners, educators, employers and providers whose collective effort is delivering real progress across our city region. Together, they are strengthening pathways into employment and raising skill levels in every community.

We are proud to sponsor this year’s awards, recognising the major achievements of a skills system that is increasingly focused on creating opportunity for people and places across Greater Manchester.”

Mark Currie, Chair of Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network:

“As the GM Skills Awards enter their second year, it’s incredibly encouraging to see the strengthened support from the Greater Manchester Combined Authority. That continued backing sends a powerful message about the importance of celebrating excellence across our skills system as part of delivering inclusive growth for the city region.

In just a short time, the Awards have become a platform for showcasing the talent, resilience and collaboration that define Greater Manchester. They shine a light on clear, aspirational pathways for learners, while recognising the vital contribution of employers and providers in driving productivity and opportunity. Together, through strong partnership and shared ambition, we are building a skills ecosystem that supports people, businesses and communities to thrive.”

Chris Fletcher, Executive Director of Skills Policy, Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, said:

“We’re delighted to be a partner for these prestigious awards. The awards showcase the great talent that we have here in Greater Manchester and highlight the fact that we are blazing a trail when it comes to skills provision. For our members and indeed the wider business community having an effective and responsive skills system is critical. The ongoing work we are doing on the Local Skills Improvement Plan plays a vital part in this and the GM Skills Awards is an opportunity to highlight and celebrate all the good things that are happening in our city region.”

Looking Ahead

The strategic partnership between GMCA, GMLPN and GMCC demonstrates a shared commitment to strengthening Greater Manchester’s skills ecosystem – aligning education, employment and economic development around common goals.

By celebrating excellence, championing innovation and elevating success stories, the GM Skills Awards play an important role in delivering inclusive regional growth.

Join us on 2nd July 2026 to celebrate the individuals, providers, employers and partners shaping the future of Further Education and Skills in Greater Manchester, and to reaffirm our collective ambition to make the city-region a place where talent is nurtured, opportunity is visible, and businesses can thrive.