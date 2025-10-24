Greater Manchester Leads the Way with Historic Armed Forces Covenant Supporting Young People from Military Families

In a landmark moment for education and community collaboration, all nine of the Greater Manchester Colleges have united to sign the Armed Forces Covenant, pledging their commitment to support 16–19-year-old students from military families across the North West.

This first of its kind initiative in the UK marks a significant step forward in recognising and addressing the unique challenges faced by young people with parents serving, or who have served in the Armed Forces.

The historic event, which took place in Manchester City Centre, brought together a coalition of educational institutions, local authorities, Armed Forces representatives and students showcasing Greater Manchester’s ongoing leadership in innovation, inclusivity and social responsibility.

By signing the Covenant, the colleges have committed to creating a more understanding, supportive environment for military connected students, ensuring that no young person is disadvantaged in their education because of the demands of service life.

The Covenant reflects a shared vision to ensure that every student from a service family feels valued, understood and empowered to achieve their full potential. Colleges across the region will work together to share best practice, develop bespoke support systems and raise awareness of the experiences of military families within their college communities.

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, said:

“Young adults form an important part of our Armed Forces community in Greater Manchester, so it is very positive to see our GM Colleges coming together to pledge their support to the Armed Forces Covenant. I hope that other regions will take note and promote awareness of this forgotten cohort that undoubtedly benefit from specialist pastoral support.”

Anna Wright, CEO of the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust, said:

“This signing by Greater Manchester colleges is a clear signal to students with military connections that their needs are seen, heard and understood – and of the intent to join forces as educators to provide the targeted support these students need. We’re delighted that the Covenant Fund Trust is playing its part to enable that work, and to be joining the colleges as they mark this milestone.”

Anna Dawe, Chair of GM Colleges said:

“GM Colleges are proud to stand together in signing this Armed Forces Covenant. Our shared commitment ensures that young people from military families receive the understanding, flexibility and support they deserve to thrive in education. This partnership recognises the sacrifices made by service families and reinforces our collective belief that every student regardless of background or circumstance should have the opportunity to succeed and feel a strong sense of belonging in our college communities.”

Rebecca Durber, North West Area Director, Association of Colleges said:

“It is fantastic to see GMColleges collectively sign the Armed Forces Covenant- ensuring service children and young people across our region can benefit from the support they need to thrive in education, training and work. This commitment is a testament to the strong, strategic partnership of our colleges and shows their inclusive values being put into practice.”

With this initiative Greater Manchester continues to cement its reputation as a trailblazer in education and social progress, setting a new national standard for inclusion and support.