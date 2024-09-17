Greater Manchester’s new Innovation Literacy Programme launched to support business productivity 

A brand-new initiative has been launched by GMColleges to support and empower apprentices working across industry in Greater Manchester.

The scheme has been created by the Greater Manchester Further Education Innovation Programme (GMFEIP) which aims to increase the role of Further Education Colleges in the expansion of innovation support to improve productivity across the region.

The Innovation Literacy course, funded by the Further Education Innovation Fund of Innovate UK, will be run in all 10 GM boroughs and will train apprentices working in local businesses to become ambassadors for innovation within their organisations.

Apprentice Innovation Ambassadors will develop the skills and confidence to generate and progress innovative ideas within their workplace. They’ll learn that anyone can be innovative, and that there are ways to improve productivity in all sectors of industry and businesses of any size.

Ben Edmonds, an industry expert in innovation has co-authored the programme, creating an exciting, interactive and engaging short course and toolkit for apprentices. With over 20 years working in industry, until recently in a senior product development role at Dyson, Ben has worked with over 10,000 young people globally to inspire and champion their success.

Ben, along with GMColleges staff will deliver the training across the nine Greater Manchester Colleges, starting from October. All SME sized employers with apprentices currently studying at Level 3 or above are eligible to apply for a place on the programme.

Coral Grainger, GMColleges Innovation Project Director, explained, “This new initiative not only equips apprentices with knowledge and solutions that support their apprenticeship achievement, but will also equip them to support growth within their employing businesses encouraging more innovative practices across the city region.”

Ben Edmonds, Co-Author of the programme said, “It’s so important that we engage and empower young people to think freely and creatively when problem-solving. This is how the most unique and innovative ideas can be realised and set in motion to support industries on a global scale. Through the Apprenticeship Innovation Literacy Programme, we aim to inspire and challenge young minds and employers across Greater Manchester.”

If you are an employer based in Greater Manchester with a Level 3 or above apprentice who would like to apply for a place on this course, please email [email protected] or contact your local FE Innovation Centre.