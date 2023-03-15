Shopping Cart

From education to employment

GUS Germany GmbH announces scholarship for earthquake victims from Turkey and Syria

Global University Systems March 15, 2023
0 Comments
GGG
  • German educational institutions: University of Europe for Applied Sciences, Berlin School of Business and Innovation and GISMA University of Applied Sciences to award scholarships to earthquake victims from Turkey and Syria
  • The scholarship covers the entire tuition fees with the start of studies in 2023/24
  • Aimed at giving young people the opportunity to rebuild

Leading German educational institutions, University of Europe for Applied Sciences (UE), Berlin School of Business and Innovation (BSBI) and GISMA University of Applied Sciences (GISMA), is pleased to announce the launch of a scholarship programme aimed at young people affected by the devasting earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. UE, BSBI and GISMA are part of GUS Germany GmbH’s (GGG) network of institutions.

The initiative aims to provide hope to the affected students and support their aspirations to rebuild their homes and regions. The scholarship covers the entire tuition fees for any course of study at the partnering institutions starting from the academic years 2023 and 2024. The scholarship is available to students who have been affected by the earthquake and can demonstrate their ability to contribute to the reconstruction efforts in their home region.

We believe that education, among other things, is crucial in the reconstruction and further development of Turkey and Syria. Through this scholarship, we aim to empower affected students by providing them with the opportunity to access education and play a role in the rebuilding of their homes and regions. Therefore, we invite all students to apply for this scholarship “, said Sagi Hartov, Managing Director of GUS Germany.

Interested students are encouraged to apply for the scholarship by visiting the link provided here: https://www.ue-germany.com/study-with-us/fees-and-finance/ue-scholarships.

The application requirements and general conditions of the scholarship are also available on the website.

Published in: Education
Global University Systems

