From education to employment
Hadlow College presented City and Guilds Centre of Excellence Award for EPA Achievements

FE News Editor November 29, 2022
On Thursday 17th November, the Hadlow College Apprenticeship team were presented with the Centre of Excellence award by City and Guilds for their achievements.

Elizabeth Adeola Akinlaja (Business Development Manager at City and Guilds) visited the Hadlow College Campus to present the plaque and tour the campus itself. The plaque was presented to Anthony Stockwell, Senior Green Keeping Skills, Coach and Trainer and Nikki Franks, Assistant Principal Gravesend Campus outside Garrad House and will be displayed there shortly.

The End Point Assessment Plaque (EPA) commends the high quality and standard of Hadlow College’s Apprenticeship provision, as well as the outstanding achievements of apprentices themselves within their assessments. An End Point Assessment (EPA) is undertaken by each apprentice at the end of their programme and is carried out by an independent organisation; apprentices must successfully complete this to pass their apprenticeship programme.

This is a fantastic achievement for the Hadlow College Apprenticeship team and the Golf Greenkeeping apprentices, who have gone beyond their own expectations of achieving Distinctions in their final assessments.

Anthony Stockwell, Senior Green Keeping Skills, Coach and Trainer said:

“I am very proud of the recognition as it represents the journey the apprentices have gone on and how far they have come. Every single one of them has their own personal story and has their own personal challenges and this award highlights their achievements”

Hope West, Head of Apprenticeships, said “We are delighted to have received this mark of excellence and the credit goes to the dedicated work our Skills Coaches, Tutors and Trainers,  who have passed on their knowledge, skills and experience to the cohorts of apprentices who have in turn excelled at their City and Guilds end point assessments ”

