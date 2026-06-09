Hair and beauty students set for WorldSkills competition

A talented hair and beauty duo from Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) have secured places in the regional heats of the prestigious WorldSkills competition.

Level 2 Hairdressing student, Karina Agocs, and Level 3 Beauty student, Sophia Walton impressed judges during the initial online qualifiers and will now compete against students from across the region at the Midlands heat, taking place at Dudley College on 12th June 2026.

During the National Qualifier Regional Heats, students will compete in timed challenges, carrying out hairdressing and beauty treatments to a set specification while demonstrating high levels of technical skill, precision and professionalism.

WorldSkills is a global initiative that supports young people through competition-based training, assessment and benchmarking. Winners from the regional heats will go on to represent their region at the national final, with the opportunity to be selected for Squad UK. From there, competitors may progress to the prestigious biennial ‘Skills Olympics’, showcasing world-class standards in their industries.

The competition highlights the diverse skill sets required across the hair and beauty sector, from creativity and technical ability to client care, communication and professionalism. Competitors are assessed on their ability to work to industry standards under pressure, while maintaining attention to detail and delivering high-quality results.

Karina said: “After taking part in a previous competition, my tutor encouraged me to enter WorldSkills as she really believes in my abilities and thinks I have the skills to succeed. I’ve been working hard in the salon to practise and refine my techniques, and I’m feeling confident about the competition. WorldSkills opens up so many opportunities, and I’d definitely recommend getting involved. In the future, I’d love to either take my skills abroad or even set up my own business.”

Fellow competitor, Sophia said: “I’m really excited to take part in WorldSkills – it’s my second time entering, so I have a better idea of what to expect. It’s a great opportunity to experience different areas of the beauty industry, try new things and meet new people. I enjoy travelling, so working abroad is something I’d love to do in the future. For now, I’m gaining valuable experience working in a salon and hope to continue building on that.”

Heather Jones, Curriculum Team Leader for Hair and Beauty at BSDC, added: “WorldSkills competitions provide students with the opportunity to demonstrate their specialist skills and technical knowledge at the highest level. Competing allows learners to gain invaluable experience, showcasing their professional standards and creative flair under challenging conditions. We wish Karina and Sophia every success in the regional heats.”