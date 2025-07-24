Happiness is Egg Shaped founder to receive honorary fellowship

Bruce Aitchison, founder of Happiness is Egg Shaped, will receive an Honorary Fellowship from Borders College during its annual graduation ceremony in October.

Bruce, a familiar face across the Scottish rugby and education landscape, is a man whose passion for sport, wellbeing, and community has shaped a remarkable career. A coach, wellbeing advocate, public speaker, and celebrant, Bruce is perhaps best known as the founder of Happiness is Egg Shaped, with his positivity-driven social media channels which have strong engagement across multiple platforms, with over 78,000 podcast downloads, around 53,000 followers on Facebook, 13,000 on X (formerly Twitter), more than 4,000 on Instagram, 1,200 on TikTok, and approximately 28,000 views on YouTube.

Born and raised in Stow, Bruce’s early life was filled with sport, adventure, and community spirit. He attended Stow Primary and Galashiels Academy, where he excelled in a wide range of sports and was deeply involved in school life. His rugby journey took off at Gala RFC and included representing Scotland at under-18 and under-19 levels. He captained the Galashiels Academy 1st XV to a historic Scottish Schools Cup win in 1997 and went on to captain the South District U21 side.

Borders College Principal and CEO, Pete Smith, said:

“We are delighted to be awarding an Honorary Fellowship to Bruce at our Graduation Ceremony this October. As a community college, we deeply value the impact Bruce has made—not only across the Scottish Borders, but also on a national and international stage. He exemplifies the spirit of positive change and progress through both his professional achievements and personal commitments. We are honoured to welcome him to our esteemed list of Honorary Fellows—an accolade shared by individuals who have inspired him as much as he inspires others.”

Inspired by his parents’ community involvement and early mentors, Bruce became a PE teacher and later Deputy Head at Hawick High School. His teaching career also took him abroad and to schools in Edinburgh and the Borders, where he left a lasting impact on students and colleagues alike.

Bruce’s commitment to mental health and positivity through sport led to the creation of Happiness is Egg Shaped, which includes a popular podcast and social media presence. As a stadium announcer for Edinburgh Rugby and a key figure in events like the Melrose Sevens and DoddieAid LIVE, Bruce continues to promote community, fun, and inclusion through rugby.

Inspired by his friend, the late Doddie Weir, Bruce is a passionate supporter of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation. In 2024, he completed several major fundraising challenges, including the Edinburgh Marathon and a charity cycle-run from Dundee to Melrose. That same year, he was honoured with a Doddie Champion award and foundation cap.

Involved with a number of charities and good causes, Bruce has joined the executive board of Cash for Kids and is determined to make a significant contribution to the work of the charity, as well as being named as an ambassador for the Edinburgh Inclusive Rugby Team and working with Wooden Spoon, Heart & Balls, School of Hard Knocks and Cahonas Scotland.

Bruce commented:

“I am absolutely blown away by this honour and still can’t really believe that I have been chosen. The Borders is an incredible place, and I feel very fortunate to call it home. The rivalries between the towns make us strong as a region. I don’t think anyone can challenge us more than we challenge each other. I’m an enthusiastic volunteer; I want to make an impact and the best way possible is to give my energy and enthusiasm to the cause I believe in. I probably annoy a lot of folk! I’m lucky to have such amazing support from my family and friends. I have a lot I want to do and achieve, and people I want to help; I’ll keep going. The Borders College has given me more motivation! Thank you.”

Now a qualified celebrant, Bruce officiates at meaningful community events and ceremonies. One of Bruce’s recent high-profile weddings was that of British World Champion wheelchair racer and TV presenter Sammi Kinghorn. He is also a director at Effectivenow, a company focused on bridging the gap between education and industry by equipping young people with the meta-skills needed for future success.