Hayden’s IT skills shine at Uniq Recycling

Hayden Davies, a former Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) student has been offered paid employment as an IT Technician for Uniq Recycling in Burton, after successfully completing a supported internship within the company.

Hayden started his learning journey with BSDC on a Foundation Learning course, Advance to Vocational Studies, a course which gives students an insight into successfully gaining a job, progressing in a chosen field, preparing for further study and developing skills for independent living. After completing the Foundation Learning course, Hayden progressed to Level 1 and 2 courses in Computing, before embarking on a supported internship with Uniq Recycling.

A supported internship is a structured programme of study undertaken by a young person aged 16-24 with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) who has a real desire to work. It is a job specially adapted to meet the skills and ability of an individual whilst fulfilling a genuine business need for the employer. Monday 27th March was National Supported Internship Day – a day co-ordinated by DFN Project Search to raise awareness of the huge impact supported internships can have, not only on the outcomes of the interns who take part, but the on the host organisation and wider society.

Hayden commented: “As part of my role as an IT Technician, I remove data from devices. We buy different kinds of devices, remove the data get them working ready to be sold onto the next customer. I started off removing hard drives and then I progressed onto wiping, network testing and setting up mobile phones. The longer I was there, I gained more trust within the company and I was able to do more things within my placement. My managers know what I’m good at and have supported me every step of the way.

“I think I was offered the job because I was reliable, honest, professional and I worked hard to secure the position. I really enjoy the environment I’m working in – everyone is so supportive. I want to say thank you to Uniq Recycling; they gave me a chance when nobody else did. IT is a hard industry to get into, so I feel very lucky to be in paid employment.”

Lee Buckler, Director of Uniq Recycling said:

“It has been so rewarding to see Hayden developing his skills, and we were delighted to offer him paid employment at the end of his placement. Supported internships give students an opportunity to gain employability skills, whilst also being a valuable asset to the business. We would definitely encourage other companies to get on board and support local students in this way.”

