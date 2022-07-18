Head teachers told they have a moral duty to ensure careers work for students is “outstanding”

Head teachers from across South Derbyshire were told they have “a moral duty” to ensure that their school’s careers programme is as good as possible – because it is key to overturning inequality in society.

Nicki Moore, a senior lecturer in career development at the University of Derby, told the heads and principals from local secondary schools and colleges that rather than being an extra provision alongside lessons, effective careers work can improve results and boost students’ progress.

Nicki was speaking at an event held earlier this month to showcase the work of the D2N2 Careers Hub, which recruits experienced professionals from local companies to work as enterprise advisers alongside career leaders and senior leadership teams in schools and colleges across the region.

From left, Helen Guyatt, enterprise coordinator at D2N2 Careers Hub, Jo Ward, head of service, education and skills at Derby City Council, Nicki Moore, a senior lecturer in career development at the University of Derby, Angela Ellis, regional head from the Careers and Enterprise Company and Liam Jackson, enterprise coordinator at D2N2 Careers Hub. Image: Penguin PR

The work is taking place as part of a national programme which being run by the Careers and Enterprise Company and is funded by the Department for Education, and led locally by the D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership.

The D2N2 Careers Hub is one of the largest career hubs across England and works with 151 schools and colleges in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, assisted by a team of nearly 150 Enterprise Advisers.

The hub was set up two years ago and many schools have already reaped the benefits of the enterprise advisers’ work, with students taking part in CV writing workshops, mock interviews and site visits to the employers’ premises.

Nicki said: “Careers are important, and as practitioners we have a moral duty to make sure that careers for a young person is outstanding, because careers development in schools in a key component for social justice.

“If you believe in levelling up and making things right for kids, then you should be committed to careers development.

“Research shows that when it’s done well in school it brings interesting changes. The students make better progression and go onto better universities, attainment across their subjects improves and because they understand where their subject can lead them, they’ll try harder and do better.”

The meeting was also addressed by Jo Ward, head of service, education and skills at Derby City Council, who explained how an embedded careers provision is an important requirement for the education watchdog Ofsted, while Angela Ellis, regional head from the Careers and Enterprise Company, said that working with schools will enable companies to ensure that their talent pipeline is constantly filled.

Will Morlidge, chief executive of the D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “Our careers hubs’ work with schools and colleges has resulted in some excellent outcomes. They help to demonstrate to Ofsted that our schools and colleges are delivering more effectively than ever on their responsibility to provide strong careers education and inspiration that gives students a strong platform for their next step in their careers.

“I’m very proud of the way that we have come together with the D2N2 our partners in business, the public sector and education have come together to ensure the future needs of our labour market will be met by an increasingly motivated and work-ready young workforce”.

For more information about volunteering as an Enterprise Adviser, contact [email protected]

