Heart, grit, and gold: South Devon wins big at Nursing ‘Oscars’

University Centre South Devon has won the Student Nursing Times Award for Nursing Associate Provider of the Year 2026.

The ceremony, regarded as the ‘Oscars’ of nursing education, took place in London at the weekend. The University Centre, part of South Devon College, beat a field of some of the country’s most established nursing education providers to the top prize.

Programme Co-ordinator and Lead for Nursing Professions Ella Reynolds, who attended the ceremony, admitted the win caught her off guard.

“Working in a rural, college-based higher education setting, we often don’t have the scale or visibility of larger universities, and it was hard not to feel like a very small fish in that room full of inspirational and dedicated professionals.”

The award recognises the University Centre’s ‘Train and Retain’ initiative, a teaching and placement model designed by the nursing team to strengthen student support, improve workforce retention and enhance wellbeing for all students.

Central to the ‘Train and Retain’ model is a commitment to psychological safety that Ella draws directly from her own professional experience. She previously worked in family liaison and end-of-life care within paediatric intensive care, a role that led to a post-traumatic stress disorder diagnosis and a period away from clinical practice.

“I am open with my colleagues and students about the harrowing and traumatic nature of my role that led me to a PTSD diagnosis and almost leaving the nursing profession completely,” she said.

“I didn’t once think at the time ‘what should the organisation and system be doing better to support me’ – a thought I am now determined to keep with me and act on as a leader.”

Ella says many of the students are local to the area, often the first in their family to enter higher education, and because they are mature learners are frequently balancing study with jobs and family commitments.

“Seeing them grow in confidence and step into healthcare roles is the bit that matters most. We all have a genuine commitment to widening access into nursing,” she explained.

Drawing on her own personal experiences has helped Ella and her team shape the programme’s design. Mental health check-ins, confidential counselling, peer support groups, and facilitated placement debriefs are built into the timetable as standard. Expert lecturers attend every practice placement in person for every student, offering real-time guidance.

“These initiatives are ‘business as usual’ and part of our timetable,” Ella explained, “creating an atmosphere and culture where wellbeing is the norm.

For Ella, the significance of the award goes beyond the team itself.

“It recognises that smaller providers like us play a huge role in opening doors and increasing participation in the profession. Having a nursing lecturing team that feel supported and nurtured and want to come to work is something I take extremely seriously. That’s why this award means so much.”

She is clear the win belongs to everyone involved.

“I feel incredibly lucky to work alongside such a passionate team and to learn from our students every single day. This really is a shared win. Everyone deserves recognition for their part.”

Steve Ford, editor of Nursing Times, commented, “Every year, the Student Nursing Times Awards remind us why the future of our healthcare system is in such capable hands. The level of innovation, empathy, and leadership shown by this year’s winners is nothing short of extraordinary. These individuals aren’t just the nurses, midwives and nursing associates of tomorrow; they are already making a profound impact on patient care today. It is a privilege to shine a spotlight on their achievements and also the dedicated educators, universities, and placement providers who help them reach their full potential. Congratulations to all our winners.”