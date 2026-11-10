Heart of Yorkshire Education Group Learner Wins West Yorkshire Adult Learner Award

A learner from the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group has won the English Learner Award at the West Yorkshire Adult Learner Awards, recognising her dedication, resilience and achievements after relocating to the UK from Ukraine.

Natalia Kiose, who studies at Wakefield College, was recognised for her remarkable journey after fleeing the war in Ukraine with her two children and rebuilding her life in the UK whilst learning English.

Determined to create a brighter future for herself and her family, Natalia enrolled on a Level 2 Accounting course at the Group. Alongside her studies, she taught herself English through reading and using translation tools, demonstrating commitment to both her education and personal development.

Since beginning her studies, Natalia has successfully progressed from Level 2 through to Level 4 Accounting qualifications.

Whilst studying for her Level 3 Accounting qualification, Natalia secured a role as a Purchase Ledger Clerk with an international company who later funded her Level 4 Accounting qualification at the College.

Since joining the business, she has earned two promotions and now works as an Assistant Management Accountant, whilst working towards her long-term ambition of gaining an AAT licence and establishing her own accountancy practice.

Natalia said about winning the award:

“I’m incredibly honoured to have won the English Learner Award at the West Yorkshire Adult Learner Awards 2026. Balancing my Accounting studies whilst learning a new language has been both challenging and rewarding, and this recognition means so much to me. It reflects my personal and professional growth, as well as my determination to build a new future for my family. This award has reinforced my belief that, with resilience and hard work, it is never too late to learn, grow and achieve your goals.

“I’m especially grateful to my tutor, Vicki, whose guidance, dedication and unwavering support over the past three years have been instrumental in my success. I truly believe this achievement reflects both her outstanding support and my own persistence and determination,” Natalia added.

Natalia’s skills development has also had an enormous impact on her personal life. Since learning English, she is now able to communicate better with her children, who now attend an English-speaking school.

Vicki Townsend, Enterprise Curriculum Tutor (ACT) at Castleford College, said:

“Natalia’s achievement is incredibly well deserved. When she first joined us, she faced the challenge of studying in a new country whilst learning an entirely new language. Her determination, work ethic and commitment to learning have been nothing short of inspiring. She has embraced every opportunity available to her, progressing through her qualifications whilst continually improving her English. We are extremely proud of everything she has achieved and delighted to see her recognised with this award.”

The West Yorkshire Adult Learner Awards celebrate adult learners across West Yorkshire who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to learning and the positive impact education has had on their lives. Natalia’s story is a powerful example of how determination, education and opportunity can transform futures.

The Heart of Yorkshire Education Group offers a range of Accounting and Bookkeeping courses which are delivered both online and in person – enabling learners to gain officially accredited, globally recognised qualifications at their own pace.