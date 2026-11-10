Shipley College Launches New Construction Training Opportunities for Bradford’s Young People

New practical training facilities have officially opened at Shipley College, creating fresh opportunities for young people across Bradford to develop construction skills, gain recognised qualifications and take their first steps towards employment.

College leaders celebrated the launch with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new workshop in Saltaire, marking an important expansion of practical, employment-focused education for young people aged 16–24. The new City & Guilds Construction Skills provision combines hands-on carpentry and joinery with wider construction skills and a distinctive conservation focus, connecting students with practical projects and the skills employers value.

The first course begins during the week commencing 23 November 2026 for 16–18-year- olds who are not currently in education, employment or training. Students will attend on Tuesdays and Thursdays, working towards Entry Level or Level 1 qualifications. A second, 14-week programme for 19–24-year-olds is being prepared for January 2027, extending opportunities to young adults seeking a route back into education, training and work.

The courses have been developed by James Haigh, Shipley College’s Construction & NEET Lead, drawing on his extensive experience of construction education, industry engagement and conservation projects.

James said:

“We’ve designed this training around what employers actually need. It isn’t simply about teaching somebody how to use a saw or build a wall. It’s about building confidence, developing professional attitudes and giving young people the practical skills they need to succeed in the workplace.

“Having worked in construction education and alongside conservation organisations for many years, I know how powerful hands-on learning can be. We’ve brought those experiences together to create something genuinely different for Bradford’s young people.

“Students will develop construction skills through practical projects, with opportunities to put those abilities to good use in the local environment. This is about giving them the confidence and foundations to build a future.”

The College has adapted existing horticultural space to accommodate practical construction training, creating an environment where students can learn by doing, see the results of their work and develop essential employment skills.

Martin Silverwood, Principal and CEO of Shipley College, said:

“This opening represents a significant step forward in how we respond to the needs of Bradford and the wider region.

“We know employers need people with practical skills, confidence and the right attitude to work. We also know that traditional education doesn’t suit every young person.

“Our responsibility is to bring those two needs together. By investing in practical facilities, working closely with employers and creating inclusive routes into education and employment, we’re giving more people the opportunity to succeed.

“This is about opening doors, raising aspirations and making sure that young people across our district have access to opportunities that genuinely lead somewhere.”

Councillor Andrew Judson, Bradford Council’s deputy leader and portfolio holder for economy, regeneration and planning, said:

“Opening new, inclusive pathways into education, skills and employment is central to our ambitions for Bradford.

“We want every young person, whatever their starting point, to have the opportunity to develop their talents and build a successful future.

“This investment by Shipley College supports our district’s commitment to improving work readiness, creating stronger links with employers and ensuring that young people who need additional support are not left behind.

“It’s encouraging to see education and industry working together to create practical opportunities that meet the needs of our communities.”

Jon Hemingway, Director at Abrahams & Carlisle, said:

“We’ve worked with James for a long time and know the experience and commitment he brings to construction training.

“As an employer, we know that qualifications matter, but so do reliability, confidence, teamwork and the ability to put skills into practice.

“That’s why we’re excited to support this initiative. It gives young people a fantastic starting point and helps develop the next generation of people our industry needs.

“We trust James to develop learners with the skills, behaviours and confidence to take their next steps into the workforce.”

The opening also provides a new opportunity for local employers and conservation organisations to become involved in practical training and help shape future skills development.

Students will develop teamwork, communication and workplace behaviours alongside their technical qualifications, with opportunities to progress into further construction training.

