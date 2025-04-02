Henry Boot Construction to deliver £10m restoration of historic University of Huddersfield building

Henry Boot Construction, part of Henry Boot, has been appointed to deliver a £10million restoration of the Grade II-listed Ramsden Building at the University of Huddersfield.

Located on Queensgate in the heart of Huddersfield town centre, the Ramsden Building is one of the University’s most cherished and architecturally-significant buildings.

Opened in 1883 by the Duke of Somerset, the building was the first purpose-built educational facility on the University’s campus. It was designed by architect Edward Hughes and is a flagship example of the Gothic Revival movement. Its façade is distinguished by four lions holding shields and prominent local industrialists, Sir Thomas Brooke and Sir John William Ramsden.

The restoration will solely focus on internal works, preserving and celebrating the building’s original features – including hidden cornicing, an ornate staircase and wooden wall panelling – while ensuring it meets modern academic and sustainability standards.

The project will also involve a complete overhaul of the building’s mechanical and electrical systems, including the installation of new air-source heat pumps (ASHPs) within the central courtyard to provide sustainable heating. A retrospective mezzanine level will be removed, restoring a stunning double-height space to be used for events.

Upon completion, the ground floor will house the University’s International Study Centre, while the two upper floors will provide space for post-graduate research, offices and computer labs.

The restoration of the building is now underway, with project completion set for early 2026.

Professor Tim Thornton, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Huddersfield, said:

“The Ramsden Building is a special place and an important part of our heritage. These works will ensure the building will continue to play a key role in our exciting future. While the building has seen several smaller refurbishments over the years, a full restoration is now needed to meet modern university standards for our staff and students.

“Our vision is ‘to be an inspiring, innovative university of international renown,’ and these essential restoration works will be instrumental in helping us achieve this.”

Lee Powell, Managing Director of Henry Boot Construction, added:

“We are delighted to be tasked with restoring the stunning Ramsden Building to modern standards while preserving its rich heritage. Once completed, it will be an inspiring space for learning and work, and it will continue to be a key part of the University’s architectural fabric for many years to come.

“Huddersfield town centre is undergoing significant positive change at the moment, and we are proud to be contributing to the town’s education sector.”

Henry Boot Construction secured the project via the Procure Partnerships National Framework. As part of this, they plan to deliver key social value outputs through the utilisation of a local supply chain and on-site construction training initiatives.

GSSArchitecture have been key partners in the design and planning of the refurbishment, alongside M&E consultants Buro Happold and structural engineers Curtins.