High-flying students get an insight into life at a top University 

Three high-flying Blackburn Sixth Form students will be getting an insight into what it’s like to study at one of the UK’s top universities when they take part in a residential summer school at Lancaster University.

Iqraa Suhail 17, Stephanie Clink, 18 and her twin sister Marsha Clink, who are all Year 12 students, will be spending four days at the university in July, where they will have the opportunity to see the campus and learn more about their chosen area of study.

The trio will experience subject specific lectures and seminars alongside independent study and will also work towards an academic assignment. They will also get a taste of campus life including trying out the sporting and social facilities.

Former Marsden Heights student Iqraa Suhail from Blackburn is currently studying A-Levels in Maths, Computer Science and Art, and will be taking part in the Architecture Summer School Programme at Lancaster University.

Iqraa Suhail

She said: “I’m excited to visit Lancaster University, it’s a great opportunity to learn more about Architecture and to experience what it’s like to be a student at Lancaster.

“I heard about the Summer School Programme through one of my tutors. The staff at Blackburn Sixth Form have been very helpful and have provided lots of guidance around the university application process and enrichment activities that will support our applications.

“I’d heard really good things about Blackburn College, and when I came to an open event, I met some of the tutors and was impressed by how knowledgeable and friendly they were. I was nervous about starting College as I’d been to school in Brierfield and didn’t know anyone here, but everyone is so friendly and welcoming.”

Marsha Clink

Marsha Clink from Accrington who is studying Fine Art, Psychology and English Language and Literature said: “It’s a great opportunity to attend the Lancaster University summer school. I’m looking to apply to Lancaster as it’s got a fantastic reputation and was one of the only universities offering what I want to study.

“What I like best about studying at Blackburn Sixth Form is the independence you are given and the respect from your tutors, who are always willing to help.”

Stephanie Clink

Stephanie Clink who is studying Sociology, Psychology and History, and will attend the Sociology Summer School Programme added: “I’m looking forward to visiting Lancaster University to see what the university is like. My tutors at College have been providing advice around personal statements and I think attending the Summer School will be great to include in mine.”

Blackburn College Principal and Chief Executive Dr Fazal Dad said: “I am delighted that our Sixth Form students have been given this fantastic opportunity to attend Lancaster University as part of their Summer School Programme.

“We encourage all our students to strive to achieve and support them in all areas of their academic development as well as through enrichment activities that enhance their applications. As part of this we encourage our students to take part in our OxNet programme, which is run by Oxford University and will help them gain a greater insight into applying for Oxford, Cambridge, or other Russell Group universities such as Lancaster University.”

