HINCKLEY CREATIVE ARTS EXHIBITION INSPIRES COMPETITIVE SPIRIT

Creative arts students at North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College’s Hinckley Campus have mounted an exhibition based on the theme of ‘Respect for the Environment’ designed to help them practice competition skills.

Visitors to the exhibition, due to run until Friday 3 February 2023 at the Atkins Building in Hinckley, will be able to vote for their favourite artworks and the winning students will be rewarded with prizes.

James Stanley, Learning and Skills Manager for Creative Arts at NWSLC said, “The exhibition is a showcase for the students in our weekly Competition Club which encourages students to pitch their skills against their peers. Here at the college, the culture of competitions is part of our DNA.”

The Respect exhibition includes photography, paintings, ceramics, and installations. Students studying art and design as well media, TV, and film, and those following higher education programmes, have all submitted work to the exhibition.

Carrie-Anne Abdulai, Assistant Principal for Higher Education at NWSLC, “I am delighted to see so many contributions to this exhibition and would urge local people to go along and see what’s on show from our talented students.

“The Respect agenda runs through our entire curriculum each year and covers every aspect of learning including helping students to learn respect for themselves, their environment, and their future. Competitions are an important part of our ethos because they provide real-time challenges and help students to take a professional approach and cope with the pressures of work.”

The college Creative Arts teaching team are due to mount their own exhibition also at the Atkins Building from 13-24 February 2023 on the theme of ‘Emotional Toast’.

Councillor Keith Nichols, Executive Member for Culture at Hinckley Borough Council, said: “This promises to be two fantastic exhibitions by both students and staff. The college has such a fantastic range of talent and I urge people to go and see the creativity on display at both exhibitions.”

The Atkins building is open Monday – Friday from 9am – 5pm.

Prospective students who are interested in the creative arts can find out more on the college website at nwslc.ac.uk or come along to the next open event at Hinckley on Monday 6 February 2023 between 5pm and 8pm.

