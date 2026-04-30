Historic double National Championship gold for Exeter College Football Academy 

Exeter College’s Football Academy secured a historic double success as both the Men’s and Women’s sides were crowned National Champions at the 2026 Association of Colleges (AoC) Sport National Championships in Nottingham.

This marks the first time in 20 years that an Exeter College football team has claimed the coveted AoC gold medal and represents a first-ever national title for the College’s Women’s Football Academy. With both teams lifting trophies, the achievement stands as one of the most significant moments in the Academy’s history.

To reach the national finals both sides progressed through their respective regional competitions, earning the right to represent the South West at the championships. At the tournament the Men’s team went unbeaten, drawing the opening game before winning their remaining eight matches, while the Women’s team also recorded eight wins from nine games, including a tightly contested 1–0 victory over Sunderland College in the final match.

Lily Dowling is the women’s team captain. She plays centre back at the Academy and is studying BTEC Sport at Exeter College. Lily said:

“I was very proud of the team. I think we all worked so hard for it, and getting through the regionals was quite tough, so being able to win the whole competition was so good. It was nice vibes, everyone was up for it, the coaches were up for it, and it was exciting coming up against teams we’ve not played before from around the country.

“No (women’s) team at the Academy has done it before, so it kind of didn’t seem possible, and it was a big challenge. But I think now we’ve done it, it shows other people that they can go and win it if you want it that much.”

Jas Barker is a striker in the Women’s Academy side and is currently completing her BTEC Sport qualification at Exeter College. Jas said:

“I think we definitely deserved to win it. We’re really close as a football academy, so I think we wanted to work hard not just for ourselves, but for each other as well. I think we definitely deserved to win it.”

Asked who she told first after winning the championship, Jas said it was Lily, who missed the final after injuring her knee earlier in the tournament. She said:

“She (Lily) was in A&E, so we FaceTimed Lily, and she was in the X-ray room. We were screaming down the phone at her, so she couldn’t reply.”

Zack Williams plays on the wing for the Men’s Academy and is due to complete his A Levels in Business, Economics and PE this year. He described winning the championships as one of his standout memories from his time at Exeter College. Zack said:

“We had a shaky start to the season and didn’t think we were going to get much from it, so to get this and go unbeaten is definitely something to remember. I think we all just wanted it more, and we all just worked hard for each other. Everyone was behind each other, and it felt like we were all together as a team.”

Men’s Football Academy striker George Mulford is completing his BTEC in Sport and Exercise Science at Exeter College. He said:

“It’s not something I thought I’d ever win, but it’s one of the best feelings, considering it’s against the best teams around the country. We started the season a bit shaky, and then we managed to pull it back and actually win the nationals as well. That made it a lot better overall.

“The whole journey back, the vibes were really high. Nobody was low, everyone was in a really good mood the whole time, and everyone was just happy we managed to win it.”

Jack Gill, Deputy Head of Faculty for Sport and Physical Education at Exeter College, said:

“We are incredibly proud of both our Men’s and Women’s Football teams. To see them both achieve gold at the AoC Sport National Championships is a testament to their attitude, commitment and skill. This double success highlights the strength of football at Exeter College, as well as the culture of excellence and high standards within our programme.

“This is a fantastic way to end the season and a well-deserved reward for the hard work and progress shown by players and staff across both teams. The men’s team faced a challenging start to the season, losing their first three games, but showed great resilience to bounce back, to finish third in the Tier 1 league, and go on to win at nationals, making it a truly outstanding season.

“The College’s Football Academy, delivered in partnership with Exeter City FC Academy and Exeter City Women, continues to play a vital role in developing talented students, providing them with opportunities to excel both on the pitch and, importantly, in the classroom.”

This season, Exeter College has relaunched its Women’s Football Academy in partnership with Exeter City Women, creating an enhanced pathway for aspiring female footballers. The renewed collaboration has introduced weekend playing opportunities, with students competing in the Junior Premier League at Exwick Sports Hub on Saturdays.

This development helps provide a clear progression route into the Exeter City Women’s First Team. Notable alumni include current captain Bow Jackson and vice-captain Leah Burridge, as well as current Exeter College student Georgia Vaccaro, who scored the winning goal in City’s 2–1 victory over Gwalia United at St James Park on Sunday 26 April.

In total, 79 Exeter College athletes travelled to compete at this year’s AoC Sport National Championships, representing seven sports overall. This year’s Exeter College results are:

Men’s football – 1st

Women’s football – 1st

Netball – 2nd

Mixed hockey – 2nd

Women’s tennis – 3rd

Men’s volleyball – 3rd