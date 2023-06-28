HoW College Celebrates Their Students Across Two Nights of Further Education Award Celebrations! 

Heart of Worcestershire College’s (HoW College) students, staff, governors and local sponsors recently came together to celebrate two nights of achievement at the College’s Further Education Awards 2023.

The first ceremony took place at Kings School in Worcester on Thursday 8th June and recognised the hard work and dedication of the students from the Worcester and Malvern campuses. The second ceremony took place at Bromsgrove School on Wednesday 21st June and celebrated the achievements of the students from the Redditch and Bromsgrove campuses. Both nights celebrated the dedication, outstanding work ethic and determination of all the students.

There was a total of 108 awards for all four campuses and across the two evenings 82 students were recognised with awards; this included various titles such as outstanding achievement and student of the year awards in their respective areas. Both nights also included congratulating this year’s overall Students of the Year which were awarded to Molly Telfer for Worcester and Malvern and Edward Carter for Bromsgrove and Redditch.

HoW College welcomed Robert Elliot, Director of Business Development and Engagement Herefordshire and Worcestershire Chamber of Commerce, as guest speaker for both ceremonies. During Robert’s speech he talked about setting goals and appreciating where you are now compared to where you first started. He also discussed his gratefulness for the position he is in now and spoke passionately to the students and guests.

The Further Education Awards are a special celebration for the College as it recognises the hard work and commitment of their students.

Published in