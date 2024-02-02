HoW College Takes Gold at Industry Awards!

Celebrations are underway at Heart of Worcestershire College (HoW College) after the College’s Marketing team was awarded Gold for the 24/25 prospectus at a national awards competition.

The Further Education First Awards, hosted by the College Marketing Network, celebrate the amazing work achieved by colleges and sixth forms from all over the UK and are supported by businesses that believe in and support the education sector.

HoW College took home Gold in the ‘Prospectus’ category, with judges commenting that:

“The College recognised the significance of this document, elevating it to unparalleled heights. Behind a small, dynamic marketing team lies a dedication to craftsmanship that is truly exceptional.

Their prospectus is not just a collection of words and images; it is a masterpiece, carefully crafted to captivate and excite. With a vibrant and bold style, complemented by authentic images captured by the team, it manages to convey a wealth of information in a manner that is both engaging and informative.

Meticulous effort, including research with local schools and analysing industry forecast data, sets this prospectus apart. It redefines the standard for prospectus excellence, inspiring and innovating.”

Speaking about the award win, Hannah Jones, Head of Marketing, Communications, and Stakeholder Engagement added:

“I’m thrilled that the team has been recognized for the hard work and dedication that goes into completing what is a key piece of marketing literature produced year on year.

The team has worked tirelessly to ensure our students feel represented within the prospectus and that it provides the key information, regarding the future labour market, for our prospective students to make informed decisions about their future.”

