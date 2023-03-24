HSDC alton college students celebrate success at scholarships for excellence awards

Scholarships have been awarded to a selection of outstanding students from HSDC Alton College at the 21st Scholarships for Excellence Awards.

The ceremony which was held in the Wessex Arts Centre on 7 March, celebrated the achievement of 22 successful scholars.

Trevor Heley, Managing Director of the Foundation, opened the Ceremony by welcoming students, parents, sponsors, College staff, Governors and the Foundation Directors who were in the audience to celebrate the achievement of the successful scholars.

He congratulated the new scholars who between them bring the total number of Alton College students awarded scholarships, since the scheme began in 2002, to 397. He proceeded to commend the incredibly high calibre of applications this year, and the subsequent outstanding quality of the winning students.

Trevor paid a grateful tribute to Nicholas Branch, founder and former Chairman of the Alton College Foundation, who passed away in October 2022. Trevor said:

“The continued success of the Foundation is a testament to Nicky’s commitment, pride and belief in the Charity, and the students themselves”.

The audience welcomed and heard from Adam Trubridge who was an Engineering Scholarship recipient in 2020.

He gave an inspiring speech about how the Scholarship had given him the confidence and competitive edge to be successfully selected for a degree apprenticeship with a software company.

As part of the ceremony, Trevor was pleased to thank Sir Simon and Lady Virginia Robertson for supporting an incredible 46 scholars from 2008 to date.

As a special tribute, Isobel Goldie who was appointed the Fine Art Scholar last year, presented a painting she had created to Sir Simon and Lady Virginia, as a thank you.

The scholarship winners were:

Thea Abbatt and Thorfin Rolfe – Architecture and Design, sponsored by Alton Buildings Preservation Trust.

Charlotte Adams and Lottie Goode – Art (One Year Foundation course), sponsored by The Arts Society Alton.

Adam Hobbs – Business, sponsored personally by Peter and Lissa Wilson.

Megan Ewart – Digital Media, sponsored by The University of Portsmouth.

Victor Adynec – Economics, sponsored by Headley Financial Services Limited.

Harry Beveridge, Ilya Tilson and Thomas Wells – Engineering, Craven Brothers Scholarships, sponsored by The Ellis Campbell Foundation.

Ethan Brooks – English Literature, sponsored personally by Fraser Wilson.

Sofija Butler – Fine Art, sponsored personally by Sir Simon and Lady Virginia Robertson.

Ryan Webster – Geography, sponsored by the Alton College Foundation Alumni Scholars.

Samuel Burchett – History, sponsored by a supporter of the Alton College Foundation.

Fin West – Mathematics, sponsored by The Rotary Club of Alton.

Scarlett Mann-Smith – Medicine, the Richard Frankel Memorial Scholarship, sponsored by Merula Frankel.

Chiara Wild – Modern Foreign Languages, the Alastair Graham Scholarship, sponsored by Sir James Scott.

Heaven Shelton – Music, sponsored personally by George Heller.

Libby Bridges – Performing Arts, sponsored personally by Niven Baird

Jamie Haig – Public Services, sponsored by The Alton College Foundation, in memory of Nicky Branch

Leeona Aspinwall and Erin Sinclair – Science, the Peter Dilloway Memorial Scholarship, sponsored by Mike Gray.

The evening was brought to a close by Mike Gaston, Principal and Chief Executive of HSDC who thanked the Foundation, local community, sponsors and donors and the staff for their important role in the selection process.

He spoke of the sense of pride and joy in attending the evening and witnessing the personal development of the students supported by the College.

Mr. Gaston praised the outstanding quality of all the applicants and congratulated those receiving scholarships.

Published in