HSDC Havant student fuels passion for drama and theatre with frantic assembly

A passion for Drama and Theatre has inspired a current HSDC student to chase her dreams whilst completing her A Level studies.

Georgie Mathieu, who studies A Level Drama and Theatre Studies at HSDC’s Havant Campus, is keen to pursue a career within the industry and is already off to a flying start thanks to Frantic Assembly’s outreach programme.

Frantic Assembly and Central School of Speech and Drama partnered together in the summer to provide the outreach programme aimed at young individuals who are interested in theatre. The programme, which featured two professional Frantic Practitioners and students from an international school, took place over a five-day period and concluded with a small public performance.

Georgie, who is currently in her second year of college learned about Frantic Assembly through college after seeing ‘Othello’ at the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton and was keen to learn more.

Georgie said:

“I wanted to take part in the programme because I love how Frantic Assembly manages to tell a story through movement.

Whilst there, I met other young individuals who were also interested in a career in Performing Arts and was also given advice on getting into drama school, which was very helpful.

At the end of the programme, I was given a bursary for their youth theatre for a term. It’s been amazing and informative and I’m very grateful for the opportunity.”

Georgie, who credits her college studies for contributing to her current successes added:

“Studying A Level Drama has allowed me to think more about what I want to do, and what type of actor I might like to be. I love that we put on the plays and get to look at everything that a production would need, from lighting and sound to staging positions and character motivation.”

