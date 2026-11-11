Hull College and HETA Unite to Strengthen Skills Pipeline Across the Humber

Hull College and HETA have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking the beginning of a strategic partnership designed to strengthen technical education, support employers, and develop the future workforce needed to power the Humber’s industrial and clean energy ambitions.

The agreement brings together two of the region’s leading education and training providers in a shared commitment to collaboration, innovation, and industry engagement, helping to address skills shortages and support economic growth across the Humber.

As one of the UK’s most significant industrial regions, the Humber is at the forefront of the nation’s transition to cleaner energy and advanced manufacturing. With major investment planned across hydrogen, carbon capture, renewable energy and industrial decarbonisation, demand for highly skilled workers is expected to grow significantly in the years ahead.

Through the partnership, Hull College and HETA will work together to strengthen technical training pathways, support employer engagement, and create enhanced opportunities for learners and apprentices across the region.

The collaboration will include joint stakeholder engagement, staff development opportunities, collaborative funding bids and coordinated careers activity, alongside exploring curriculum collaboration and supporting innovation in industrial skills development.

Debra Gray CBE, Principal & CEO of Hull College, said:

“Hull College is proud to be entering into this partnership with HETA at such an important moment for the Humber region. The scale of industrial transformation and investment taking place across our area presents enormous opportunities, but also significant challenges in ensuring we have the skilled workforce needed for the future.

“By working collaboratively, we can strengthen progression routes for learners, support employers more effectively, and help position the Humber as a nationally recognised centre for technical excellence, engineering, and clean energy skills.”

Iain Elliott, Chief Executive of HETA, said:

“HETA was founded on the principle of employers and training providers working together to build the skilled workforce industry needs, and this partnership reflects that same spirit of collaboration.

“Together with Hull College, we are creating stronger connections between education and industry, helping learners and apprentices develop the technical skills, behaviours and ambitions needed to succeed in modern industrial careers. This agreement also demonstrates our shared commitment to supporting the long-term prosperity of the Humber region.”

The Memorandum of Understanding reflects both organisations’ shared ambition to support learners, employers, and communities through cooperation, innovation and constructive partnership working.

By combining expertise, industry knowledge and regional reach, Hull College and HETA aim to strengthen the Humber’s skills ecosystem and help ensure the region remains at the forefront of industrial growth and clean energy development in the UK.