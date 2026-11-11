City & Guilds partners with DAS Holding to advance AI capability and future-ready workforce development in the UAE

City & Guilds is pleased to announce its partnership with DAS Holding, supporting the Group’s continued commitment to workforce learning, professional capability and organisational excellence across the UAE.

DAS Holding has successfully achieved international accreditation from City & Guilds and ILM for three flagship learning programmes: AI Capability and Future Ready Certification – AI Practitioner Foundation, Leadership Programme Certification, and Customer Service Excellence Certification. This milestone provides external recognition of the quality, relevance and rigour of the Group’s learning programmes and reflects its long-term investment in developing people and strengthening business capability.

At the heart of this achievement is the AI Capability and Future Ready Certification – AI Practitioner Foundation. The programme goes beyond introducing employees to artificial intelligence tools. It is designed to help participants understand AI, apply it responsibly and practically in their roles, and build the adaptability, judgement and confidence required as technology continues to reshape the workplace.

By connecting AI utilisation with future-readiness, the programme supports a broader workforce transformation agenda. Participants develop practical capability to identify meaningful AI use cases, improve productivity and decision-making, and contribute to innovation, while maintaining appropriate human oversight, ethical awareness and responsible practice.

The partnership will continue through a range of initiatives during 2027, focused on international best practice and the continued development of high-quality learning experiences. The collaboration also supports the UAE’s wider ambition to accelerate responsible AI adoption and strengthen future skills across the workforce.

DAS Holding is an Abu Dhabi-based investment holding group supporting a diverse portfolio of businesses in the UAE and internationally. Through its learning and development strategy, the Group aims to embed continuous learning, strengthen organisational capability and create sustainable value across its companies.

As a global skills organisation, City & Guilds today has a presence in more than 80 countries and works closely with partners to develop high-quality products and services.

In the Middle East, City & Guilds have more than three decades’ experience in delivering world-class skills development solutions through businesses and Centres, addressing skills shortages and employment challenges in the region while supporting both the public and the private sector to meet both local and international economic opportunities.

Abdul Hakim Fares, Group Human Capital Director at DAS Holding, said:

“Our approach to AI is fundamentally about our people. As AI transforms the way businesses operate, building the right skills across our workforce is a strategic priority for DAS Holding. Through our partnership with City & Guilds, we are investing in practical, future-focused capabilities that will enable our people to use AI effectively, responsibly and with confidence. In doing so, we are not only future-proofing our workforce but ensuring DAS Holding advances hand in hand with the UAE’s wider vision for an AI-enabled economy and government.”

Alia Hassan, Group Talent Engagement & Development Manager at DAS Holding, said:

“As the UAE accelerates its AI ambitions, organizations need talent that is ready before the technology arrives. Our talent strategy is built on that principle: develop AI, leadership and service capability together, assure it to international standards, and make continuous learning part of how DAS Holding operates. This partnership is a key step in turning that strategy into measurable workforce readiness.”

Mandy Smith, Executive Director, City & Guilds, said:

“We were delighted to meet with the DAS Holding Human Capital team and with the Senior Leadership Team during our recent visit to Abu Dhabi and are proud to support this forward-looking company as they place learning and development at the heart of their workforce AI adoption and invest in skills to unlock the opportunities offered by this technology.

“We are looking forward to collaborating closely with DAS Holding as they advance their capabilities and support their aims to become an exemplar for other businesses in the region, with exciting plans to build upon this investment in skills development in the years ahead.”