Hull College, Smith + Nephew, Think Cloud, and Think Mental Health Set New GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title

Hull has once again shown the power of community and collaboration on a global stage, as Hull College, Smith + Nephew, Think Mental Health, and Think Cloud came together to officially set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the most users in a mental health awareness video lesson on World Mental Health Day (Friday 10th October).

The collaboration successfully broke the record for the most users, with 916 verified participants and over 1,400 people involved at one point during the live session – surpassing the previous record of 770.

Staff and students from Hull College were joined by colleagues from Smith + Nephew and Think Cloud, along with participants from across the globe – including the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, India, Italy, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, China, Poland, and more – for a shared moment of reflection, learning, and conversation about mental health.

The achievement has now been officially recognised by Guinness World Records marking a proud milestone for Hull and everyone involved.

At its heart, the initiative aimed to raise awareness of mental health and emphasise the importance of looking after one another, breaking down stigma and encouraging people to speak openly and compassionately about wellbeing.

Hull College Principal & CEO Debra Gray MBE said: “We are incredibly proud that this world record was set right here in Hull. It’s a testament to what can be achieved when education, business, and the community come together with a shared purpose. Mental health matters to all of us, and this initiative highlights how powerful collective action can be in creating positive change. To see Hull at the centre of a global event like this is truly inspiring.”

Paul Longley, Founder of Think Mental Health, added: “This record is more than just a number – it’s a message to the world. When we come together to talk about mental health, we break down barriers and show that no one has to face their struggles alone. Seeing people join from across the world, united by one goal, was an incredibly proud moment for Hull and for myself personally.”

Jon Allanson, Director Regional Regulatory & Commercial Quality Operations at Smith + Nephew, said: “At Smith + Nephew, we are deeply committed to supporting health and wellbeing in every sense. Being part of this record-breaking event, led from our home city, reflects the spirit of innovation, care, and collaboration that defines Hull. It’s fantastic to see our community leading the way on such an important global issue and just goes to show how much we can achieve when we all pull together.”

The event, hosted online and supported by Hull-based technology specialists Think Cloud, demonstrated the power of digital connectivity in tackling vital issues and showed how one city’s vision can make a worldwide impact.