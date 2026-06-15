Hull College Vice Principal Awarded MBE in King’s Birthday Honours

Hull College is celebrating after Vice Principal Governance & Compliance, Catherine Sykes, was awarded an MBE in His Majesty The King’s Birthday Honours List for her outstanding services to education.

The prestigious award recognises Sykes’ significant contribution to education over more than a decade, including her role in helping transform Hull College’s governance, her national leadership across the Further Education sector, and her commitment to supporting local communities and charitable causes across the region.

A highly respected governance professional, she has played a central role in Hull College’s transformation from a college in national intervention to an institution recognised for excellence, with governance now considered one of its greatest strengths. Beyond the college, Sykes serves as a National Leader of Governance for the Department for Education, supporting boards and governance professionals across England.

She has gained national recognition for pioneering the ethical use of artificial intelligence in governance, helping organisations modernise decision-making while maintaining transparency, accountability, and public trust.

Alongside her professional achievements, Sykes has dedicated significant time to supporting her local community. She serves as a Trustee of the HEY Smile Foundation, helping to improve opportunities and outcomes for communities across Hull and East Yorkshire, and is Chair of Friends of Newport School, supporting educational and community activities in her local area. She also leads and continues to support the delivery of the prestigious International Youth Championships at Bishop Burton College in association with British Eventing, creating opportunities for young people from around the UK to develop skills, confidence and lifelong friendships through sport.

Reacting to the news, Catherine Sykes said:

“Receiving news of this honour was completely unexpected and incredibly humbling. I am both deeply honoured and immensely proud to be recognised in this way.

“Education has the power to transform lives, and I have been fortunate throughout my career to work alongside people who are passionate about creating opportunities for others. While this honour bears my name, it reflects the collective efforts of so many people who have supported and inspired me along the way.

“From my colleagues at Hull College and across the Further Education sector to the communities and organisations I have had the privilege to serve, I am grateful for every opportunity to contribute. I remain passionate about championing excellence in governance, embracing innovation responsibly, and ensuring education continues to create opportunities for individuals and communities to thrive.”

Debra Gray CBE, Chief Executive and Principal of Hull College, said:

“Everyone at Hull College is absolutely delighted that Catherine has received this richly deserved honour. Catherine is an exceptional leader whose expertise, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to education have had a profound impact, not only on Hull College but on the wider Further Education sector nationally.

“Her leadership has been instrumental in strengthening governance at Hull College and supporting our transformation journey. Catherine consistently demonstrates the highest standards of integrity, innovation, and public service, and this recognition is a fitting tribute to her outstanding contribution to the education sector and her wider community.”

A member of the Chartered Governance Institute and qualified to Master’s level in Corporate Governance, Catherine has become one of the most respected voices in governance within the education sector. She has been shortlisted nationally for Governance Professional of the Year and AI Leader of the Year, and continues to champion innovation, ethical leadership, and best practice across education and beyond.

Her appointment as an MBE recognises a career defined by service, leadership, and innovation, as well as an unwavering commitment to improving opportunities for learners, organisations, and communities across Hull, East Yorkshire, and beyond.