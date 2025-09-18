Hull College’s Deb Millar Shortlisted for Three National Awards at Women in Tech Excellence 2025

Hull College’s Executive Director of Digital Transformation, Deb Millar, has been shortlisted in an impressive three categories at this year’s Women in Tech Excellence Awards, putting Hull and East Yorkshire firmly in the spotlight for digital innovation and leadership.

Deb, who has worked in the education sector for more than 27 years, has been named as a finalist in the Hero of the Year, Transformation Leader of the Year, and Digital Leader of the Year categories. The awards ceremony, taking place at the Hilton Park Lane in London on Wednesday 27th November, celebrates inspirational women from across the UK’s technology sector. Deb has been selected from hundreds of nominations nationwide, and her recognition highlights both her personal achievements and the important role Hull College plays in driving forward digital transformation in education.

Deb has spearheaded the college’s ambitious digital agenda, introducing innovative tools and approaches that have transformed how students learn and staff teach. Her work ensures Hull College’s students – many of them from the city and surrounding regions – are gaining the future-ready skills needed to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

Speaking about her triple shortlisting, Deb said:

“I am truly honoured to have been shortlisted for three awards at the Women in Tech Excellence Awards. To be recognised alongside so many inspirational women is a privilege, but for me this is also about shining a light on the amazing work happening here in Hull. I am proud to represent the city, Hull College, and our students on the national stage, and I hope this recognition helps inspire others in our region to see just how exciting and rewarding a career in digital and technology can be.”

Now in their ninth year, the Women in Tech Excellence Awards celebrate the contributions of women across the technology sector. Since their launch, they have already recognised more than 3,240 women in front of audiences of over 4,700 people, with stories shared widely across industry and national media.

Each of the awards Deb is shortlisted for reflects a different strength of her leadership: Hero of the Year recognises those who go above and beyond to champion others and achieve exceptional outcomes; Transformation Leader of the Year celebrates leaders who deliver significant change and positive impact; and Digital Leader of the Year highlights those who drive digital innovation and transformation with measurable success.

Deb’s recognition is a major boost for Hull College and for Hull more widely, highlighting the city’s role in nurturing digital talent and innovation.