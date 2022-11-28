Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

IMI announces Class of 2022 Skills Competitions winners

IMI (Institute of the Motor Industry) November 28, 2022
0 Comments
Why Switch to NCFE for EPA In Article Block ad

Up and coming automotive talent from diverse backgrounds recognised in national competition.

Following an in-depth year-long application process, the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) has announced the winners of its 2022 Skills Competition. From a strong and diverse group of more than 500 students and apprentices, 23 winners have been selected across four categories: Light Vehicle Technology, Body Repair, Refinishing and Heavy Vehicle. All the eligible finalists now go forward to the World Skills International competition to be held in Lyon in September 2024.

“2022 has been another challenging year for the sector, yet we have seen a cohort of highly skilled automotive apprentices, of all ages, step forward,” said Richard Hutchins, Competitions Manager at the Institute of the Motor Industry.

“The applicants and finalists come from a wide variety of backgrounds, and from groups that are generally under-represented in automotive. This makes the Class of 2022 even more inspirational, as we work together to make the sector more representative of cultures, genders, ethnicity, visible and non-visible disability and sexual orientation.”

Having been nominated by their tutor or employer, each competitor completed an online quiz, took part in a one-day practical national qualifier and underwent training days and employer visits. The finalists then came together at Cardiff and Vale College for a two-day practical live final for World Skills UK.

They completed their final six tasks in front of a team of volunteer judges. A significantly higher proportion of finalists, when compared to previous years, have overcome personal challenges to achieve success.

The Winners 

 EmployerCollege/Training Centre
Light Vehicle Technology  
Gold: Ewan GriggorAM Philip Truck TechSkillnet
Silver: Robert GriffinCecil & Lerter VolvoCalex UK Ltd Volvo
Bronze: Charlie Taff-Lavill VolkscraftSouth Devon College
   
Body RepairBody RepairBody Repair
Gold: Ieuan Morris-Brown IRG PontypriddCardiff and Vale College
Silver: David McKeownJMAR Accident RepairRiverpark
Bronze: Ben PriestleyBordersdown BodyshopRiverpark
   
RefinishingRefinishingRefinishing
Gold: Adam NevilleLookers, Charles Hurst, BelfastRiverpark
Silver: Bethany CreaserFMG RSRemit
Bronze: Dominic EveringtonSteer GroupEMTEC
Medallion of Excellence: Liam ShippFMG RSThatcham
   
Heavy VehicleHeavy VehicleHeavy Vehicle
Gold: George HinkleyScaniaRemit
Silver: Max WinterAdams MoreySkillnet (DAF)
Bronze: Aleksander ZielechowskiPCL West ThurrockRemit

Richard Hutchins continued:

“Once again, we have been impressed with the determination, commitment and technical skill of all applicants for this year’s Skills Competition. The judges had a tough job to select the winners.

“As the IMI Diversity Task Force works to increase diversity and address the growing skills gap, we hope the diversity of gender, ability and ethnic background represented on this programme will inspire others from under-represented groups and those with disabilities to apply for apprenticeships, courses and jobs within automotive. After all, a more diverse sector is a stronger sector.”

The Skills Competition development programmes are designed by industry experts.  The programmes enhance the practical skills and knowledge taught on training courses by assessing an individual’s employability attributes against set criteria in a competitive timed environment.

The programme has a real impact on those taking part, with 90% of previous entrants saying their career progression improved after competing, and 86% stating their personal and employability skills had improved.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
IMI (Institute of the Motor Industry)

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .