IMI announces Class of 2022 Skills Competitions winners

Up and coming automotive talent from diverse backgrounds recognised in national competition.

Following an in-depth year-long application process, the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) has announced the winners of its 2022 Skills Competition. From a strong and diverse group of more than 500 students and apprentices, 23 winners have been selected across four categories: Light Vehicle Technology, Body Repair, Refinishing and Heavy Vehicle. All the eligible finalists now go forward to the World Skills International competition to be held in Lyon in September 2024.

“2022 has been another challenging year for the sector, yet we have seen a cohort of highly skilled automotive apprentices, of all ages, step forward,” said Richard Hutchins, Competitions Manager at the Institute of the Motor Industry.

“The applicants and finalists come from a wide variety of backgrounds, and from groups that are generally under-represented in automotive. This makes the Class of 2022 even more inspirational, as we work together to make the sector more representative of cultures, genders, ethnicity, visible and non-visible disability and sexual orientation.”

Having been nominated by their tutor or employer, each competitor completed an online quiz, took part in a one-day practical national qualifier and underwent training days and employer visits. The finalists then came together at Cardiff and Vale College for a two-day practical live final for World Skills UK.

They completed their final six tasks in front of a team of volunteer judges. A significantly higher proportion of finalists, when compared to previous years, have overcome personal challenges to achieve success.

The Winners

Employer College/Training Centre Light Vehicle Technology Gold: Ewan Griggor AM Philip Truck Tech Skillnet Silver: Robert Griffin Cecil & Lerter Volvo Calex UK Ltd Volvo Bronze: Charlie Taff-Lavill Volkscraft South Devon College Body Repair Body Repair Body Repair Gold: Ieuan Morris-Brown IRG Pontypridd Cardiff and Vale College Silver: David McKeown JMAR Accident Repair Riverpark Bronze: Ben Priestley Bordersdown Bodyshop Riverpark Refinishing Refinishing Refinishing Gold: Adam Neville Lookers, Charles Hurst, Belfast Riverpark Silver: Bethany Creaser FMG RS Remit Bronze: Dominic Everington Steer Group EMTEC Medallion of Excellence: Liam Shipp FMG RS Thatcham Heavy Vehicle Heavy Vehicle Heavy Vehicle Gold: George Hinkley Scania Remit Silver: Max Winter Adams Morey Skillnet (DAF) Bronze: Aleksander Zielechowski PCL West Thurrock Remit

Richard Hutchins continued:

“Once again, we have been impressed with the determination, commitment and technical skill of all applicants for this year’s Skills Competition. The judges had a tough job to select the winners.

“As the IMI Diversity Task Force works to increase diversity and address the growing skills gap, we hope the diversity of gender, ability and ethnic background represented on this programme will inspire others from under-represented groups and those with disabilities to apply for apprenticeships, courses and jobs within automotive. After all, a more diverse sector is a stronger sector.”

The Skills Competition development programmes are designed by industry experts. The programmes enhance the practical skills and knowledge taught on training courses by assessing an individual’s employability attributes against set criteria in a competitive timed environment.

The programme has a real impact on those taking part, with 90% of previous entrants saying their career progression improved after competing, and 86% stating their personal and employability skills had improved.

