Imperial College London partners with HyperionDev to deliver online coding bootcamps

HyperionDev and Imperial College London will deliver online coding bootcamps in Data Science, Software Engineering and Full-Stack Web Development

The bootcamps, which start on March 6 th , help participants pivot their careers towards technology jobs

Imperial College London is one of the world’s top ten universities according to Times Higher Education; HyperionDev, an international leading coding bootcamp provider, is already working with other top institutions like the University of Edinburgh

HyperionDev, a leading provider of online coding bootcamps, announces today a new partnership to offer a portfolio of online programmes with Imperial College London. The courses are aimed at individuals who want to re-orient their careers towards technology, regardless of their background.

The online programmes will be delivered by HyperionDev’s coding experts and faculty members of Imperial College London’s Data Science Institute (DSI), ensuring both content relevance and the highest quality education, in line with Imperial’s reputation in world-class research and teaching.

The bootcamps, which run for 3-6 months, cover the areas of Data Science, Software Engineering and Full-Stack Web Development, and will include guest lectures on data visualisation, the science behind chatbots and machine learning.

These bootcamps are a new example of Hyperion’s commitment to delivering high-quality coding education to everyone in the world. Riaz Moola, founder and CEO of HyperionDev, says:

“with this new partnership, HyperionDev advances in its mission to close the tech skills gap in the UK and fill the high demand for tech roles globally. We are looking forward to a fruitful collaboration that will yield positive results for all involved”.

Co-Director of the DSI, Dr Mark Kennedy said:

“We are excited about the partnership we have with HyperionDev. This is a really innovative way of addressing a serious skills gap and shortage in the labour market.”

“One to one mentorship makes participants job-ready in a short period of time. We are excited about what it will do and how it leads to further study opportunities also with us here at Imperial College London”.

The bootcamps are designed to support individuals looking to boost their careers, explore other career paths, or keep up to date with the latest job market requirements. As such, the partnership will deliver a series of important benefits to participants, including flexibility -as bootcamps are online and can be full or part-time-; extensive career support, including assessment of the interview process in the tech industry; and one-to-one mentorship, to help participants choose the correct course according to their backgrounds and advise them on their future professional development.

Each bootcamp will cover a range of topics related to programming, software development, computer science, machine learning, data visualisation, among others. The courses start with the basics of coding languages such as HTML and CSS and then move on to more complex languages like Python. Participants also learn frameworks, databases, and version control systems while working on real-world projects. By the end of the bootcamp, participants are expected to have honed all the skills needed to work as a software and web developers or data scientists.

Dr Ovidiu Șerban, Research Fellow in Intelligent Data Processing and Curation at the DSI, believes:

“bootcamps like this will help professionals bridge that gap and bring more machine learning, AI and data visualisation skills into the industry. Once you learn to think more like a Data Scientist, you will be able to apply those learnings and skills in various industries like finance, healthcare, education, etc.”

Partnerships in the UK

In Spring 2022, HyperionDev joined forces with the University of Edinburgh – another Russell Group university – to offer three online coding bootcamps. As of November 2022, nearly 3,000 students have already completed a trial bootcamp with many of the candidates on track to complete one of the three courses. In November 2022, the provider announced three new partnerships in England with the DfE, The University of Manchester and University of Nottingham Online. HyperionDev has already successfully supported almost 10,000 students worldwide to achieve coding and digital skills through their bootcamps.

You can find out more about the partnership here.

