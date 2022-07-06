Impington International College’s IB results: A ticket to a world of opportunity

Today, 100% of International Baccalaureate (IB) students at Impington International College have passed their Diploma Programme (DP), with an average point score of 36, beating the global average of 31 points.

Over a third (35%) of students attained 40 points or more; this is the equivalent to four A* at A Level. Student, Caroline, achieved 44 points, and will be going to Wageningen, The Netherlands to study Natural Sciences. She said: “I didn’t know what to expect, so I am excited that my work has paid off! This was the first year that we sat exams, as we didn’t sit our GCSEs, and the small class sizes and teacher contact time at the College has helped me to really understand my subjects and made a real difference.”

Meanwhile triplets, Greg, Louie, and Milo, celebrated a triple whammy of success. Louie (41 points) is heading to The University of Birmingham to read Law while Milo, who achieved a grade 5 and grade 6 in their Career-related Programme (CP) studies, will be attending the same university to read English. The third of the triplets, Greg, who achieved 40 points and will be attending The University of Oxford to read History in September, said: “An IB education enables you to study multiple subjects and specialise later, so you become more holistic in your intellectual capacities; I would highly recommend an IB education for any student.”

This year, four students secured places at the University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford. Almost every (98%) of students have secured a place at their first-choice university; 36% of those bring a Russell Group university, to study a multitude of subjects, including Bioengineering, History and Mathematics.

Bronwyn Wilson, Head of Sixth Form (DP), said: “We are beyond thrilled for our students who have received their results today; a huge congratulations to all. This is the first cohort of students who have taken full examinations since the pandemic, and their hard work and determination to succeed and achieve their goals has paid off.

“We are proud to have been offering the IB for over 30 years and know how transformational its programmes can be. While it is a delight that our students have secured places at top UK and international universities, it certainly isn’t a surprise. The IB far better prepares students for higher education than any other post-16 qualification out there.”

95% of students who have studied the CP have also passed, with many celebrating securing places at a number of Russell Group universities, leading Drama Schools and sport institutions across the UK, including: Loughborough University, Hartpury University, Performers College, The Open College of the Arts, BIMM, Wilkes Academy, Italia Conti and Bath Spa University.

Commenting on her achievement of Higher Level 6 and 6 in DP subjects and predicted Distinction*, Distinction*, Lottie, who has been offered a place at the Performers College, said: “Being a part of the Impington Performance School has further inspired me as a performer and shaped me as a person. My peers and tutors have given me the support and encouragement I’ve needed in preparation for the new journey I’m about to embark on at Performers College!”

After scoring 41 points, football scholar, Luke, will be travelling to the United States later this month to commence his studies at the University of Virginia. He said: “I have been lucky to spend two years at the College and have been really happy to be part of the football team here. For me, one of the most beneficial aspects is that the College is truly international, just like in the name of the IB. I am excited to see what everybody goes on to accomplish.”

Leanne Gibbons, Head of Sixth Form (CP), said: “The CP is a truly unique programme that blends academic learning with career-related experience, and allows our students to develop their expertise across that range in Performing Arts, Sport and Health and Social Care. The last few years have been hard for our students, and I am ecstatic that their passions have been recognised by leading providers across the UK. We can’t wait to see what they go on to achieve: whether that be performing on the West End or playing professional sport!”

