The NCR Foundation will support 65 young people on the innovative In2scienceUK  programme in 2022

NCR Foundation are focused on advancing STEM education for students in under-served communities.

In2scienceUK promotes social mobility through a high impact programme, empowering young people to gain practical insight into the STEM sector.

The programme provides unique opportunities for young people from low income and disadvantaged backgrounds, to interact with cutting edge STEM researchers, learn employability skills and gain an insight into STEM degrees, apprenticeships and careers.

As we continue to expand across the UK, we are excited to work in partnership with The NCR Foundation. Our partnership will directly benefit 65 young people, who will be fully supported across our 2022 programme. NCR Foundation seeks to be a catalyst for opportunity and change, by ensuring young people’s STEM potential is not limited by the opportunities available to them. By advancing STEM education and opportunities for all, they seek to work towards eliminating poverty and driving economic development.

Young people from disadvantaged backgrounds face significant barriers to their progression in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) degrees and careers. Currently, only 11% of students on free school meals progress to top universities. However, independently compiled statistics conclude that the In2scienceUK programme has a significant impact, with 86% of our students progressing to higher education and 56% to top universities. In2scienceUK leverages the passion and expertise of top science and engineering professionals to support young people from disadvantaged backgrounds to achieve their potential.

In 2021, In2scienceUK supported 756 young people in London, the Southeast & Southwest, the Midlands, South Wales, Northwest, and the East of England. This year, In2scienceUK is expanding into Scotland and Essex, helping to reach and support more young people.

Colby Benari (CEO of In2scienceUK) reacts:

“We are delighted to formally announce our new partnership with The NCR Foundation, who share our passion for social mobility and equality. Our mission, to increase diversity and equal opportunity in STEM, has never been so relevant as it is today. Poverty and social background remain huge barriers to progressing to university and STEM careers. We need to tackle a skills shortage, improve our economy, and increase diversity in the workforce.”

