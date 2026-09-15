Inspire Education Group Vice Principal puts belonging and wellbeing at heart of student experience

Creating a place where students feel they belong, are supported and can achieve their ambitions will be at the heart of Inspire Education Group’s approach to student experience in the 2026/27 academic year.

Vice Principal for Quality and Student Experience, Emma Hemmings, is looking ahead to her first full academic year in the role, with a focus on the experiences that help students thrive throughout their time in further education.

For Emma, a positive student experience starts with creating a sense of belonging. Students arrive in further education with different experiences, ambitions and starting points, and having an environment where they feel comfortable, valued and able to be themselves can play an important role in helping them engage with their studies and achieve.

The educational experience extends far beyond taught sessions. Strong relationships, a sense of wellbeing, and access to appropriate support at critical points all play a vital role in helping students manage challenges and maintain momentum

Emma said:

“I want everyone to feel like they are part of education and feel like they belong, so they can thrive and achieve. Students come to us with different experiences, ambitions and starting points, and I want them to know that they have people around them who want to see them succeed. Wellbeing is a really important part of that, and I’m keen for us to continue embedding it into the everyday student experience as well as the wider support available to them.

“Our staff play a crucial role in shaping each student’s experience, and we want to continue equipping them with the tools and confidence to understand and support the learners in front of them. Having been a student at Stamford College myself and later beginning my teaching career here, I know first‑hand the transformative impact that further education can have.”

“Coming back as Vice Principal is really special, and I want people across our communities to know that whatever their starting point or previous experience of education, there is a place for them here.”

Another priority for the year ahead will be continuing to develop staff across the Group, including supporting colleagues who are new to further education to understand the varied needs and experiences of the students they teach.

By equipping staff with practical tools and opportunities to develop their knowledge, IEG aims to ensure students receive a consistently high-quality experience while benefiting from the understanding and support they need to progress.

Emma’s experience reflects the wider role further education can play throughout people’s lives. For some, college is the natural next step after school. For others, it can offer a fresh start, an opportunity to return to learning or a route towards a new career.

As the new academic year gets underway, Emma’s focus will be on ensuring students across Peterborough College, Stamford College and University Centre Peterborough have the experience, support and sense of belonging that enables them to make the most of those opportunities and take their next step with confidence.