Interactive AI tool set to transform career opportunities for young people

Stoke on Trent College (@SOTCollege), in partnership with award-winning Adaptive-Media, have officially launched a brand new, interactive AI tool designed to develop students interview techniques.

A first for colleges across the country, the technology behind Interview Coach involves the use of Interactive Video and Emotion AI, which perceives the user, whilst protecting their privacy, and works on a range of online devices (PC’s laptops, tablets).

The video format of Interview Coach responds to user behaviour, using emotion AI to detect facial expressions to sense attention, energy levels, mood and positivity and gives feedback on key areas for improvement, providing a fully immersive, interactive learning experience.

Lisa Capper MBE, Stoke on Trent College Principal and CEO said:

“This is ground breaking technology and will give our learners the unique opportunity to develop strong interview skills which will prepare them for the world of work. At Stoke on Trent College our focus is on ensuring that all learners leave us skills ready, future ready and we are really excited to see the benefits this new partnership will bring.”

The implementation of Interview Coach is a key part of the College’s careers strategy and commitment to provide good quality impartial information, advice, guidance and a comprehensive careers education programme.

Dave Hopley, Assistant Principal Student Experience, said:

“Our aim is to embed an engaging careers curriculum throughout the learner journey. High quality, independent careers guidance is crucial in helping our learners leave the College more rounded and ready for the world of work. We hope to inspire our students to make informed choices and to show them the range of skills needed to progress to a successful future.”

Funded by Innovate UK, the tool’s main aim is to develop appropriate soft skills which can be measured, developed and improved. Learners are able to learn how to prepare for interview, learn what to say, practice how to be positive and attentive as well as being able to practice answering interview questions.

Students will prepare for the interview through a variety of immersive scenarios as well as being able to practice being positive before trying the Interview Simulator as many times as they like.

Jeff Howson, Education & Soft Skills Director (Adaptive-Media Ltd) said:

“It is a real privilege and pleasure to represent Adaptive-Media Ltd when implementing Interview Coach at Stoke on Trent College. I look forward to working with staff and students both now and in the future to help to improve employability skills through the use of our innovate technology format. We expect to see a marked improvement in attention, positivity, resilience and self-confidence as a direct result of implementing Interview Coach.”

