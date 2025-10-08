International Graffiti Artist Transforms Bradford College Building with Striking Mural 

The Bradford College ATC building had a striking makeover when internationally acclaimed artist Shamsia Hassani paid the campus a special visit.

The ‘Progression to Learning and Work’ building was chosen as the canvas for an incredible new mural by Shamsia, the first female graffiti artist of Afghanistan.



The inspirational work is the result of the Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture BD:Walls project – a powerful initiative bringing internationally acclaimed street artists to the city.



Artists from around the world have spent the last year creating stunning new works on walls across the Bradford District, paying tribute to Bradford’s heritage while celebrating dynamic street art culture.

Now based in the USA, Hassani is celebrated worldwide for portraying Afghan women in a male-dominated society, using art to challenge perceptions and amplify the voices of those who are too often unheard.

Artist Shamsia Hassani said:

“I am always happy to use my art to change something, whether that be the environment or the people in it. Even if just one person is affected positively by my work, it makes it all worthwhile.

“To create deep, powerful artwork, something inside you has to break […] I’m from a society that is more known for the negative things that happen, but I feel like there are so many beautiful things to share from my country. I wanted the world to see Afghanistan in a new light; to see something beautiful aside those issues you hear about from my land.”

BD:Walls is also shaping the next generation of street artists. The Talent Development Programme brings together leading figures from the street art world with some of the district’s established and emerging artists.

The perspectives, creativity, and lived experiences of Bradford College ESOL learners, Afghan refugees, asylum seekers, and Creative Arts students at the Bradford School of Art also helped to inform the artwork.

Through engagement sessions with students in early September, Shamsia gathered these voices to ensure the mural is a bold public statement about empowerment, safety, and belonging, so it truly reflects the concerns and hopes of Bradford’s young people.



Alina Khan, Bradford College Vice Principal for Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, added:

“We were truly privileged to welcome Shamsia Hassani to Bradford College. Her art tells powerful stories of courage and change, and we know her work here will resonate with our students and our city – especially women and girls who too often feel unsafe in public spaces.

“By listening to their voices and those of our diverse communities, this mural will reflect not just art, but activism, and a vision for a safer, more inclusive Bradford. This collaboration is more than a mural. It is a conversation on the walls of our city – a lasting legacy for Bradford.”

Visible to thousands travelling past Bradford College each day, the mural will stand as a daily reminder of resilience and solidarity, while shining a global spotlight on Bradford’s local stories.