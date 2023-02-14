International students to benefit from Twin Group’s new Internships programme in Spain

Innovative London-based education provider Twin Group has launched a new internships and work experience programme in Spain for international students.

The programme complements both the company’s award-winning placements programme for international students in the UK and Ireland and the large Turing Scheme offer which Twin has rolled out for British students across Europe and Thailand.

Under the new initiative, international students will stay in the exciting city of Valencia between 4 weeks to 6 months and gain valuable work experience in one of a wide range of employers.

Early arrivals from France and Italy are being placed in opportunities such as digital marketing, teaching English as a foreign language, art galleries and business administration. Twin Group is looking to add hospitality to the offer as many hotels and restaurants in Valencia need staff to cope with the influx of tourists in the coming season.

As well as enhancing their employability skills and experience, the students can improve their command of the Spanish language and enjoy the cultural experience of Spain’s third largest municipality renowned for its rich artistic heritage.

Twin Group CEO Caroline Fox said:

“We are so excited to build on our existing Erasmus+ and Turing placement offers by launching this new initiative in Valencia to improve the employability prospects of international students.

“By doing this, Twin Group is becoming a global business working closely with European education partners and employers to expand the horizons of young people who are not deterred by borders when starting on a journey to a successful career.

“The employers in Valencia are especially welcoming and we are confident that the students will enjoy their stay equally during work hours and their leisure time.”

International students, including those on courses in the UK, can fund their placements in Valencia in a number of different ways including Erasmus+, regional funds and private funding.

The students have a choice of accommodation options such as student halls, home stay and hostels.

Each employer provides a mentor to supervise the placement and Twin Group has a representative in the city to offer further support.

Twin Group will monitor the Valencia initiative to explore the possibility of expanding its international work experience programme to its other centres such as Lisbon, Seville, Bordeaux, Marseille, Malta and Thailand.

For more information, visit: Twin Internships | Twin Internships.

