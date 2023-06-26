Intrepid educators complete gruelling challenge to raise thousands for abuse charity

AN intrepid group of educators completed a gruelling challenge for charity.

Sixteen staff from Coleg Cambria’s Bersham Road site in Wrexham took on the Welsh Three Peaks.

So far they have raised more than £3,450 for Stepping Stones North Wales, an organisation providing therapeutic counselling and support services for adults who were mentally and physically abused as children.

The team climbed Snowdon, Cadair Idris and Pen y Fan, and managed to achieve the full set within just 22 hours – a total of 27.4 kilometres, and an ascent of 7,657 feet.

They were led by Karl Jackson, Assistant Principal for the Institute of Technology at Bersham Road, who has accomplished numerous activities for worthwhile causes in past years, including the Crazy 7 in Scotland and the epic ‘Freezing Fingers’ challenge, which saw him travel 100 miles over four days in bleak conditions over the Rhinogydd mountain range in Snowdonia, some of the toughest and roughest terrain in the UK, alongside HE lecturer Paul Standring.

Karl thanked sponsors for their support, including Wynne Construction, Anwyl Homes, Redrow, Kronospan, READ Construction and Jones Bros.

“We smashed our fundraising target so thank you to everyone who donated, we are absolutely delighted,” he said.

“The whole group were amazing, we supported each other and got through it in good time, even quicker than we expected to.

“The conditions were in our favour, and everyone pulled together, it was a brilliant day.”

He added: “Stepping Stones is an incredible charity so we are thrilled to have raised such a huge amount of money and hope it will help them in continuing to carry out their amazing work in North Wales.”

Stepping Stones trustee Vincent McAllister thanked Cambria for its donation, and said: “Stepping Stones provides an incredibly important service to those who need to access it across North Wales.

“However, we would not be able to help our clients if it wasn’t for the tremendous support that we receive from our partner groups and individuals like this amazing group of volunteers.

“The fact people are willing to go out of their way to raise funds for us is both humbling and overwhelming. I cannot thank them enough for giving up their time and the tremendous efforts undertaken with this venture.

“They should be so proud of the outcome, and I can assure them every penny raised will go to support our clients.”

To sponsor the team and for more information, visit Bersham Road Charity Team Welsh 3 Peaks Challenge | Localgiving.

