Investment, ambition and transforming lives as the University of Sunderland delivers a strong financial performance

The University of Sunderland is helping transform the lives of more than 25,600 students as it extends its global reach and announces hundreds of millions of pounds in investment.

According to the 2022-23 Annual Report and Financial Statements published this week, the University has secured its financial position at the same time as reiterating its strategic aims, detailing its achievements over the past 12 months and setting out its ambitions for the future.

The report notes that the University has:

· shown continued strong performances in the key financial metrics of underlying operating surplus, operating cash generation and year-end cash balances over the last six years;

· announced a capital investment programme of £250m over the next 10 years in facilities for both students and staff;

· opened a new health research institute following a £5m donation from former student John Dawson, and his wife Sam;

· further strengthened ties with the Sunderland Students’ Union (SU); and

· received a prestigious Silver Award in the 2023 Teaching Excellence Framework

As well as restating its life-changing purpose, the report also provides an update on the financial position of the University.

Speaking as the report was published, Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University, said:

“Once again, we ended the last academic year in an advantageous position financially. This continues the improvements we have seen over recent years.

“At the same time, we have continued to invest in the development of our campuses, while enhancing the ways in which our students learn and are supported.

“In summary, we can look back on a highly successful 12 months, reflecting the work we have done together as a university community.”

Despite the financial challenges that face the higher education sector, University of Sunderland leaders say that they are now in a strong position to build on recent educational successes while retaining financial stability. The full annual report can be viewed here.

