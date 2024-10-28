Isabelle Suter Represents Wales in Prestigious Korean Karate Competition

Isabelle Suter, a Health, Social, and Childcare student at Afan College is set to represent Wales in the 20th Anniversary Korean Karate Championship in Amsterdam.

Isabelle’s journey in Korean Karate began at just four years old, inspired by her older brothers, who were also involved in the sport. Korean Karate, as Isabelle explains, “is rooted in tradition and culture. We follow a curriculum that dates back to the 1870s, encompassing traditional forms, weapons training, sparring, and self-defence techniques.” Her dedication has propelled her from early competitions at age seven to becoming a UK Grand Champion in June.

This competition, marking two decades, brings together martial artists from around the world. Isabelle is eager to reconnect with international friends and gain experience, emphasising, “Winning is just a bonus. Representing Wales and standing alongside top martial artists is what makes this opportunity truly special.”

Isabelle’s college schedule is as demanding as her training. She manages her time between classes and three training sessions a week, often accompanied by early morning workouts and extended practice hours. “The structure of training keeps me organised, and my lecturers have been incredibly supportive, helping me stay on track with my studies while allowing time for competitions,” she said. The College’s emphasis on health and wellbeing aligns with Isabelle’s athletic pursuits, ensuring she excels in both areas.

Laura Thomas, Lecturer and Course Coordinator, shared her pride on behalf of the entire department: “Isabelle is an outstanding student who shows dedication to everything she does both inside and outside of college. Our departmental ethos encourages students to participate in extracurricular activities as they bring skills and experiences that enrich their studies in Childcare. The entire Health, Social, and Childcare department is proud that she is representing herself, her country, and the college. We wish her every success in the competition.”

After college, Isabelle plans to pursue a degree in Occupational Therapy, aiming to support children in therapeutic and rehabilitative settings. “I want to help people, especially children, grow and thrive. My training has shown me the importance of resilience, teamwork, and community, and I hope to instil those values in others.”

Isabelle’s commitment to excellence, both in her studies and in her sport, exemplifies the values of dedication, resilience, and teamwork championed by the College. We wish her the best of luck in her upcoming competition and her future in Health & Social Care.