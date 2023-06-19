Kazakh university opens new business education campus

Nazarbayev University (NU) has launched a new campus in Almaty, Kazakhstan, focused on executive education.

The new campus, called NU Executive, will provide advanced training programmes from the NU Graduate School of Business for executives, managers, and other businesspeople, as well as offer various trainings and master classes conducted by instructors from various fields of expertise.

The primary focus is to deliver continuous and lifelong education to the residents of Almaty and southern regions of Kazakhstan, enriching professional development.

As part of the campus expansion, Nazarbayev University will introduce short-term advanced training programmes similar to MBA and EMBA courses, conducted in English with simultaneous translation into Kazakh and Russian. Programmes will also benefit from strategic collaboration with Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business, a leading business school in the United States.

“It has long been our ambition to extend NU’s presence into Almaty given that it is the business capital of the nation. This is just the beginning: we have big plans. We hope to attract a large number of leaders and members of the business community, and present our academic opportunities to them,” explains NU Acting President Ilesanmi Adesida.

Nazarbayev University has ambitious plans for the next five years in the region, including the establishment of an artificial intelligence centre and a technology park.

