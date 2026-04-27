Automotive apprenticeships 20-25% below pre-pandemic levels for new academic year

IMI Automotive Education Report highlights continued challenge to attract new talent into the sector, although employer investment in training is improving

The latest Automotive Education Report from the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) reveals a 6% drop, year-on-year, in automotive apprenticeship starts for the 25/26 academic year – around 20 to 25% below pre-pandemic levels. Underlining the challenges employers face in attracting new talent, the IMI report reveals that the sector is still heavily reliant on employer funding for apprenticeships. In the first quarter of the 2025/26 academic year, 45% of automotive apprenticeship starts were levy funded. This was 7% lower than in both 2024/25 and 2023/24, and 18% below the all-sector average of 63%.

Beyond apprenticeships, the IMI report shows that automotive training is recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with a 12% increase year-on-year in qualification certificates issued in Quarter 3 2025. However, evidence suggests skills supply is not keeping pace with demand, particularly for new technologies.

Key figures for Q3 2025

Apprenticeship starts fell 6% year-on-year, to 4,561, remaining 20-25% lower than pre-pandemic levels

There was an 8% growth in Autocare Technician apprenticeships, while vehicle damage pathways fell

63% of automotive apprenticeship starters were aged under 19 – down four percentage points from 2024/25

The proportion aged 19 to 24 rose by three percentage points to 31%, while starters aged over 25 increased by 1%

25,437 qualification certificates were issued, up 12% year-on-year

55% of training focused on light vehicle and general maintenance pathways

Emma Carrigy, Head of Research and Public Affairs at the IMI commented:

“Our latest data shows a clear picture of improved employer investment in training generally, but continued barriers to apprenticeship recruitment. Whether that’s a lack of available funding from employers or a difficulty in attracting new talent, it is clear that more needs to be done to ensure the sector is future-proofed for new and changing technologies.

“Supporting more young people into skilled careers is vital for the future of the automotive sector. The government’s recent announcement on helping SMEs recruit younger workers is, therefore, particularly encouraging, as around 90% of automotive businesses are SMEs, and they play a critical role in developing the next generation of technicians and specialists. However, more needs to be done to remove the barriers that currently prevent many SMEs from recruiting apprentices. Rising employment costs and the complexity of the apprenticeship system continue to make it difficult for automotive businesses to invest in training the next generation.”

In Quarter 3 2025 training volumes increased, with demand concentrated in core servicing pathways. Level 2 qualifications accounted for 38% of certificates, while Level 3 made up 26%.

“The data shows that automotive training is recovering from the substantial impact of the pandemic, but the sector still faces a growing challenge in building the workforce needed for the transition to electric, connected and automated vehicles,” added Emma Carrigy. “Expanding advanced training, strengthening apprenticeship recruitment and improving awareness of modern automotive careers will be critical to future workforce supply.”

The IMI Automotive Education Report explores trends in automotive qualifications and apprenticeships across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. It draws on the latest available data, including apprenticeship statistics for England from the Department for Education (DfE).