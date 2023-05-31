King’s Business School’s Joint AMBA-BGA accreditation completes ‘triple crown’

King’s Business School is now accredited by all three of the most important international benchmarking systems for business education

King’s Business School is now accredited by the Association of MBAs following a successful assessment visit in March. This completes the so-called ‘triple-crown’ accreditation held by fewer than 1% of the world’s business schools.

Established in 1967, the Association of MBAs (AMBA) is an impartial authority on postgraduate management education. In partnership with its sister organisation, the Business Graduates Association (BGA), it is committed to raising the profile and standard of business education internationally and accredits business schools in over 75 countries.

AMBA accreditation has been awarded to the MSc International Management for a period of five years. King’s Business School has also been awarded BGA accreditation for five years in recognition of its work on impact and responsible management.

In addition to the AMBA accreditation, King’s Business School is also accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and the European Foundation for Management Development’s Quality Improvement System, EQUIS.

“We are delighted to have achieved accreditation by AMBA, which is a particularly important recognition of the quality of our MSc International Management programme and of course of our excellent staff, students and alumni. We are proud to be a triple accredited business school and part of a community that is committed to ensuring that the education we offer continues to remain relevant to the needs of the world around us.” – Professor Stephen Bach, Executive Dean, King’s Business School.

