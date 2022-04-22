Konica Minolta to demonstrate its Video Solutions Services at the Schools & Academies Show 2022

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd will be showcasing its powerful Video Solutions Services (VSS) at the Schools & Academies Show 2022, which is being held at the ExCeL London on Wednesday 27th April.

Featuring within the CPL Village as a Crescent Purchasing Consortium (CPC) Framework supplier, Konica Minolta will be giving live demonstrations of the considerable automated safety, security, and Time & Attendance surveillance benefits of its MOBOTIX C26A Indoor 360° cameras and video management solutions.

Available through the CPC Managed Services Framework, Konica Minolta’s powerful, flexible, and highly cost-efficient range of VSS surveillance and intelligent video systems are perfectly suited to educational applications including Attendance and Location Validation, Movement Behaviour, Child Protection, and Intelligent Alerts.

Gary Fletcher-Moore, Head of Sales – Intelligent Video Solutions at Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd commented,

“The Schools & Academies Show is the perfect opportunity to see a live demonstration of our solutions and to learn how Konica Minolta’s range of VSS can help to ensure the safety and security of any educational establishment. The beauty of 360° cameras such as the C26A is that they surveil and record any incident in full HD detail and across a much greater field of vision. Not only does this ensure better surveillance coverage that captures every event, but it also means fewer cameras are needed to cover the same space, providing considerable value-for-money and cost savings benefits compared to traditional camera systems.”

Highly cost-effective and simple to scale to any network size, Konica Minolta’s VSS range makes it easy to add more cameras and any required additional storage. No dedicated servers, recording or software licences are needed, saving time and money both upon the purchase of the system and during its lifetime. With options to use internal and external cameras (which are built to withstand all weather conditions and temperatures, without requiring any additional housing or protection), these low maintenance solutions are perfect for any location.

The CPC Framework is a national agreement that aims to provide the UK Education and Public sectors with the best value solutions. Gary added,

“We are proud to be joining CPC on the CPL Village at the event, where visitors can explore the benefits of purchasing vital systems safe in the knowledge that they will get full support and the best pricing on solutions that are specifically geared for use in the Education sector. If you are attending the event, come and visit us to discuss your school or academy’s needs and see how our solutions can help you to achieve them.”

For free registration to visit the Schools & Academies Show please visit: www.schoolsandacademiesshow.co.uk

For more information on Konica Minolta’s Intelligent Video Solutions please visit: www.konicaminolta.co.uk/en-gb/solutions/it-services/intelligent-video-solutions

For more information on Crescent Purchasing Consortium please visit: www.thecpc.ac.uk

